    BINTAI   MYL6998OO008

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION

(BINTAI)
Bintai Kinden : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/03/2021

05/29/2021 | 09:54pm EDT
Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)

SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2021

PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
1 Revenue
2 Profit/(loss) before tax
3 Profit/(loss) for the period
4 Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
5 Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
6 Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
 		Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
Definition of Subunit:

In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:

Country Base Unit Subunit
Malaysia Ringgit Sen
United States Dollar Cent
United Kingdom Pound Pence

Disclaimer

Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 01:53:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 89,9 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2020 -0,36 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net Debt 2020 159 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 164 M 39,7 M 39,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Choon Lui Ong CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Chong Hong Ku Head-Accounts & Finance
Kamaruzzaman bin Shariff Non-Executive Chairman
Zakri Afandi bin Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Johari bin Mohammad Akhir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION-30.08%40
VINCI14.80%64 542
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.41%32 289
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.73%28 648
FERROVIAL, S.A.6.06%21 379
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.23%19 618