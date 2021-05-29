Bintai Kinden : Quarterly rpt on consolidated results for the financial period ended 31/03/2021

Currency: Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
SUMMARY OF KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
31 Mar 2021
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
QUARTER
PRECEDING YEAR
CORRESPONDING
PERIOD
1
Revenue
2
Profit/(loss) before tax
3
Profit/(loss) for the period
4
Profit/(loss) attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent
5
Basic earnings/(loss) per share (Subunit)
6
Proposed/Declared dividend per share (Subunit)
AS AT END OF CURRENT QUARTER
AS AT PRECEDING FINANCIAL YEAR END
7
Net assets per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent ($$)
|
Definition of Subunit:
In a currency system, there is usually a main unit (base) and subunit that is a fraction amount of the main unit.
Example for the subunit as follows:
Country
Base Unit
Subunit
Malaysia
Ringgit
Sen
United States
Dollar
Cent
United Kingdom
Pound
Pence
Disclaimer
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2021 01:53:06 UTC.