  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
  News
  7. Summary
    BINTAI   MYL6998OO008

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

(BINTAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS DURING CLOSED PERIOD (Amended Announcement)

08/26/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
Pursuant to Paragraph 14.08(d) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on dealings in securities, the Company has on 25 August 2021 received notification from Encik Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai, the Executive Director of Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad in relation to his dealings in the Company's securities during closed period.

Kindly refer to the table below for further information:-

Director

Date of Change

Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired/ (Disposed)

% of the Securities

Transaction Price Per Share (RM)

Remark

Direct

Indirect

Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai

25/08/2021

800,000

-

0.209%

RM0.335

Acquisition of Shares from the open market

This announcement is dated 25 August 2021.

Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 18:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 58,3 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
Net income 2021 -9,21 M -2,20 M -2,20 M
Net Debt 2021 153 M 36,4 M 36,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 137 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 67,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Choon Lui Ong CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Chong Hong Ku Head-Accounts & Finance
Kamaruzzaman bin Shariff Non-Executive Chairman
Zakri Afandi bin Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Johari bin Mohammad Akhir Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD-41.46%30
VINCI12.18%61 509
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED23.90%30 172
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.84%30 072
FERROVIAL, S.A.10.18%21 489
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.50%19 239