DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS DURING CLOSED PERIOD

Pursuant to Paragraph 14.08(d) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on dealings in securities, the Company has on 27 August 2021 received notification from Encik Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai, the Executive Director of Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad in relation to his dealings in the Company's securities during closed period.

Kindly refer to the table below for further information:-

Director Date of Change Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired/ (Disposed) % of the Securities Transaction Price Per Share (RM) Remark Direct Indirect Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai 27/08/2021 765,900 - 0.201% RM0.3687 Acquisition of Shares from the open market

This announcement is dated 27 August 2021.