DEALINGS IN LISTED SECURITIES (CHAPTER 14 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : DEALINGS DURING CLOSED PERIOD

Pursuant to Paragraph 14.08(d) of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on dealings in securities, the Company has on 27 August 2021 received notification from Encik Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai, the Executive Director of Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad in relation to his dealings in the Company's securities during closed period.
Kindly refer to the table below for further information:-
|
Director
|
Date of Change
|
Number of Ordinary Shares Acquired/ (Disposed)
|
% of the Securities
|
Transaction Price Per Share (RM)
|
Remark
|
Direct
|
Indirect
|
Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai
|
27/08/2021
|
765,900
|
-
|
0.201%
|
RM0.3687
|
Acquisition of Shares from the open market
This announcement is dated 27 August 2021.
Disclaimer
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 21:01:04 UTC.