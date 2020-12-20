General Meetings: Notice of Meeting GENERAL MEETINGS: Notice of Meeting BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Type of Meeting Extraordinary Indicator Notice of Meeting Description Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad ('BKCB' or the 'Company') - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Date of Meeting 30 Dec 2020 Time 02:30 PM Venue(s) Broadcast Venue Boardroom, 3-2-8, Kompleks Kantonmen Prima No. 698, Jalan Ipoh 51200 Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors 21 Dec 2020 Resolutions 1. Ordinary Resolution Description Proposed settlement of the outstanding debt owing by Optimal Property Management Sdn Bhd ('OPM'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BKCB of RM23,397,091.37 to Handal Jayabina Sdn Bhd via the issuance and allotment of 31,800,000 new ordinary shares in BKCB, 28,500 new ordinary shares in OPM and cash payments amounting to RM886,091 ('Proposed Debt Settlement') Shareholder's Action For Voting

Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 14 Dec 2020 Category General Meeting Reference Number GMA-14122020-00009 Corporate Action ID MY201214MEET0009