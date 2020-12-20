General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad ('BKCB' or the 'Company')
- Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
Date of Meeting
30 Dec 2020
Time
02:30 PM
Venue(s)
Broadcast Venue
Boardroom, 3-2-8, Kompleks Kantonmen Prima
No. 698, Jalan Ipoh
51200 Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia
Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors
21 Dec 2020
Resolutions
1. Ordinary Resolution
Description
Proposed settlement of the outstanding debt owing by Optimal Property Management Sdn Bhd ('OPM'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BKCB of RM23,397,091.37 to Handal Jayabina Sdn Bhd via the issuance and allotment of 31,800,000 new ordinary shares in BKCB, 28,500 new ordinary shares in OPM and cash payments amounting to RM886,091 ('Proposed Debt Settlement')
Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 09:52:01 UTC