BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION

(BINTAI)
  Report
General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

12/20/2020 | 04:53am EST
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Type of Meeting Extraordinary
Indicator Notice of Meeting
Description 
Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad ('BKCB' or the 'Company')
- Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
Date of Meeting 30 Dec 2020
Time 02:30 PM
Venue(s) 
Broadcast Venue

Boardroom, 3-2-8, Kompleks Kantonmen Prima

No. 698, Jalan Ipoh

51200 Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia
Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors 21 Dec 2020

Resolutions

1. Ordinary Resolution

Description 
Proposed settlement of the outstanding debt owing by Optimal Property Management Sdn Bhd ('OPM'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of BKCB of RM23,397,091.37 to Handal Jayabina Sdn Bhd via the issuance and allotment of 31,800,000 new ordinary shares in BKCB, 28,500 new ordinary shares in OPM and cash payments amounting to RM886,091 ('Proposed Debt Settlement')
Shareholder's Action For Voting

Announcement Info

Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name BINTAI
Date Announced 14 Dec 2020
Category General Meeting
Reference Number GMA-14122020-00009
Corporate Action ID MY201214MEET0009

Disclaimer

Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2020 09:52:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 89,9 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
Net income 2020 -0,36 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net Debt 2020 159 M 39,3 M 39,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 251 M 62,2 M 62,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 45,4%
Chart BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bintai Kinden Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Choon Lui Ong CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Kamaruzzaman bin Shariff Non-Executive Chairman
Chong Hong Ku Head-Accounts & Finance
Puay Koon Ong Executive Vice Chairman
Zakri Afandi bin Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION526.09%62
VINCI SA-15.21%57 698
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-8.54%32 997
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.22%24 501
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.31%20 614
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.74%18 954
