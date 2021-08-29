General Meetings: Notice of Meeting
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Type of Meeting
General
Indicator
Notice of Meeting
Description
Notice of Twenty Seventh (27th) Annual General Meeting of Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
Date of Meeting
28 Sep 2021
Time
10:00 AM
Venue(s)
Online Meeting Platform provided by
One Capital Market Services Sdn Bhd at
https://www.onecapital.com.my/
Malaysia
Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors
21 Sep 2021
Resolutions
1. For Information
Description
To receive the Audited Financial Statements for financial year ended 31 March 2021 together with Reports of the Directors' and Auditors' thereon.
Shareholder's Action
For Information Only
2. Ordinary Resolution 1
Description
To approve the payment of Directors' Fees amounting to RM50,000.00 in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
3. Ordinary Resolution 2
Description
To approve the Directors' Other Benefits payable of up to an amount of RM10,000.00 from 29 September 2021 to the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
4. Ordinary Resolution 3
Description
To reelect Ibrahim Bin Othman who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
5. Ordinary Resolution 4
Description
To reelect Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
6. Ordinary Resolution 5
Description
To reelect Ooi Jit Huat who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
7. Ordinary Resolution 6
Description
To reelect Mohd Shakir Bin Shahimi who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
8. Ordinary Resolution 7
Description
To reelect Aswath A/L Ramakrishnan who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
9. Ordinary Resolution 9
Description
To reappoint Messrs. HLB AAC PLT (formerly known as Messrs. Morison AAC PLT) as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
10. Ordinary Resolution 9
Description
Proposed reappointment of Tan Sri Dato' Kamaruzzaman Bin Shariff as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
11. Ordinary Resolution 10
Description
Authority to allot and issue shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.
Shareholder's Action
For Voting
Announcement Info
Company Name
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name
BINTAI
Date Announced
27 Aug 2021
Category
General Meeting
Reference Number
GMA-27082021-00002
Corporate Action ID
MY210827MEET0002
