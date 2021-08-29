Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malaysia
  BURSA MALAYSIA
  Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
  News
  Summary
    BINTAI   MYL6998OO008

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

(BINTAI)
General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

08/29/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
General Meetings: Notice of Meeting

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Type of Meeting General
Indicator Notice of Meeting
Description 
Notice of Twenty Seventh (27th) Annual General Meeting of Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad
Date of Meeting 28 Sep 2021
Time 10:00 AM
Venue(s) 
Online Meeting Platform provided by

One Capital Market Services Sdn Bhd at

https://www.onecapital.com.my/

Malaysia
Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors 21 Sep 2021

Resolutions

1. For Information

Description 
To receive the Audited Financial Statements for financial year ended 31 March 2021 together with Reports of the Directors' and Auditors' thereon.
Shareholder's Action For Information Only

2. Ordinary Resolution 1

Description 
To approve the payment of Directors' Fees amounting to RM50,000.00 in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

3. Ordinary Resolution 2

Description 
To approve the Directors' Other Benefits payable of up to an amount of RM10,000.00 from 29 September 2021 to the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

4. Ordinary Resolution 3

Description 
To reelect Ibrahim Bin Othman who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

5. Ordinary Resolution 4

Description 
To reelect Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

6. Ordinary Resolution 5

Description 
To reelect Ooi Jit Huat who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

7. Ordinary Resolution 6

Description 
To reelect Mohd Shakir Bin Shahimi who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

8. Ordinary Resolution 7

Description 
To reelect Aswath A/L Ramakrishnan who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

9. Ordinary Resolution 9

Description 
To reappoint Messrs. HLB AAC PLT (formerly known as Messrs. Morison AAC PLT) as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

10. Ordinary Resolution 9

Description 
Proposed reappointment of Tan Sri Dato' Kamaruzzaman Bin Shariff as an Independent Non-Executive Director.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

11. Ordinary Resolution 10

Description 
Authority to allot and issue shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016.
Shareholder's Action For Voting

Announcement Info

Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name BINTAI
Date Announced 27 Aug 2021
Category General Meeting
Reference Number GMA-27082021-00002
Corporate Action ID MY210827MEET0002

Disclaimer

Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 21:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
