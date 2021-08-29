General Meetings: Notice of Meeting BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD

Type of Meeting General Indicator Notice of Meeting Description Notice of Twenty Seventh (27th) Annual General Meeting of Bintai Kinden Corporation Berhad Date of Meeting 28 Sep 2021 Time 10:00 AM Venue(s) Online Meeting Platform provided by One Capital Market Services Sdn Bhd at https://www.onecapital.com.my/

Malaysia Date of General Meeting Record of Depositors 21 Sep 2021 Resolutions 1. For Information Description To receive the Audited Financial Statements for financial year ended 31 March 2021 together with Reports of the Directors' and Auditors' thereon. Shareholder's Action For Information Only 2. Ordinary Resolution 1 Description To approve the payment of Directors' Fees amounting to RM50,000.00 in respect of the financial year ended 31 March 2021. Shareholder's Action For Voting 3. Ordinary Resolution 2 Description To approve the Directors' Other Benefits payable of up to an amount of RM10,000.00 from 29 September 2021 to the next Annual General Meeting of the Company. Shareholder's Action For Voting 4. Ordinary Resolution 3 Description To reelect Ibrahim Bin Othman who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution. Shareholder's Action For Voting 5. Ordinary Resolution 4 Description To reelect Noor Azri Bin Noor Azerai who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution. Shareholder's Action For Voting 6. Ordinary Resolution 5 Description To reelect Ooi Jit Huat who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution. Shareholder's Action For Voting 7. Ordinary Resolution 6 Description To reelect Mohd Shakir Bin Shahimi who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution. Shareholder's Action For Voting 8. Ordinary Resolution 7 Description To reelect Aswath A/L Ramakrishnan who retires in accordance with Clause 113 of the Company's Constitution. Shareholder's Action For Voting 9. Ordinary Resolution 9 Description To reappoint Messrs. HLB AAC PLT (formerly known as Messrs. Morison AAC PLT) as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration. Shareholder's Action For Voting 10. Ordinary Resolution 9 Description Proposed reappointment of Tan Sri Dato' Kamaruzzaman Bin Shariff as an Independent Non-Executive Director. Shareholder's Action For Voting 11. Ordinary Resolution 10 Description Authority to allot and issue shares pursuant to Sections 75 and 76 of the Companies Act 2016. Shareholder's Action For Voting

Announcement Info Company Name BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name BINTAI Date Announced 27 Aug 2021 Category General Meeting Reference Number GMA-27082021-00002 Corporate Action ID MY210827MEET0002