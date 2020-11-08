NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the previous announcements in relation to the Private Placement.

On behalf of the Board, M&A Securities wishes to announce that the Company has fixed the issue price of the Placement Shares at RM0.565 each.

The aforementioned issue price of RM0.565 per Placement Share represents a discount of approximately RM0.0587 or 9.41% from the five (5)-day weighted average market price of BKCB from 27 October 2020 to 3 November 2020 of approximately RM0.6237 per Share.

This announcement is dated 4 November 2020.