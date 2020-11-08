Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Bintai Kinden Corporation    BINTAI   MYL6998OO008

BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION

(BINTAI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD ("BKCB" OR THE "COMPANY") PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN BKCB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 05:28pm EST

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement dated 16 October 2020 in relation to the Private Placement ('Announcement')

On behalf of the Board, M&A Securities is pleased to announce that Bursa Securities had, vide its letter dated 28 October 2020 (received on 30 October 2020), approved the listing of and quotation for up to 31,800,000 new ordinary shares in BKCB to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement, subject to the following conditions:-

(a) BKCB and M&A Securities must fully comply with the relevant provisions under the Listing Requirements pertaining to the implementation of the Private Placement;

(b) BKCB and M&A Securities to inform Bursa Securities upon the completion of the Private Placement;

(c) M&A Securities to furnish Bursa Securities with a written confirmation of its compliance with the terms and conditions of Bursa Securities' approval once the Private Placement is completed; and

(d) M&A Securities is required to furnish Bursa Securities with details of the placees in accordance with Paragraph 6.15 of the Listing Requirements as soon as practicable after each tranche of placement and before the listing of the Placement Shares.

This announcement is dated 30 October 2020.

Disclaimer

Bintai Kinden Corporation Bhd published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2020 22:27:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
05:38pNEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raising
PU
05:28pNEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raising bintai kinden corporation be..
PU
10/14BINTAI KINDEN : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
PU
10/14BINTAI KINDEN : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
PU
10/14BINTAI KINDEN : Immediate Announcement of Changes in Treasury Shares
PU
10/14BINTAI KINDEN : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
PU
10/14BINTAI KINDEN : Change in Principal Officer
PU
10/05GENERAL MEETINGS : Outcome of Meeting
PU
10/05BINTAI KINDEN : Changes in Director's Interest (Section 219 of CA 2016)
PU
09/23NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 O : Fund raising proposed private placement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 89,9 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net income 2020 -0,36 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net Debt 2020 159 M 38,4 M 38,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -44,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 229 M 55,4 M 55,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,19x
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 398
Free-Float 39,7%
Chart BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bintai Kinden Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Choon Lui Ong CEO, Executive Director & Group Managing Director
Kamaruzzaman bin Shariff Non-Executive Chairman
Chong Hong Ku Head-Accounts & Finance
Puay Koon Ong Executive Vice Chairman
Zakri Afandi bin Ismail Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION526.09%55
VINCI SA-25.72%49 137
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.45%34 085
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-26.15%18 206
FERROVIAL, S.A.-26.21%17 316
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-7.41%16 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group