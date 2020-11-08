NEW ISSUE OF SECURITIES (CHAPTER 6 OF LISTING REQUIREMENTS) : FUND RAISING BINTAI KINDEN CORPORATION BERHAD ("BKCB" OR THE "COMPANY") PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 10% OF THE ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES IN BKCB

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, all terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the announcement dated 16 October 2020 in relation to the Private Placement ('Announcement')

On behalf of the Board, M&A Securities is pleased to announce that Bursa Securities had, vide its letter dated 28 October 2020 (received on 30 October 2020), approved the listing of and quotation for up to 31,800,000 new ordinary shares in BKCB to be issued pursuant to the Private Placement, subject to the following conditions:-

(a) BKCB and M&A Securities must fully comply with the relevant provisions under the Listing Requirements pertaining to the implementation of the Private Placement;

(b) BKCB and M&A Securities to inform Bursa Securities upon the completion of the Private Placement;

(c) M&A Securities to furnish Bursa Securities with a written confirmation of its compliance with the terms and conditions of Bursa Securities' approval once the Private Placement is completed; and

(d) M&A Securities is required to furnish Bursa Securities with details of the placees in accordance with Paragraph 6.15 of the Listing Requirements as soon as practicable after each tranche of placement and before the listing of the Placement Shares.

This announcement is dated 30 October 2020.