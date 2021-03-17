Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  BIO-key International, Inc.    BKYI

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(BKYI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BIO-key, Provider of Identity and Access Management Solutions Powered by Biometrics, Hosts Q4 & Full FY 2020 Investor Call Thursday, March 25th at 10am ET

03/17/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALL, N.J., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity access management (IAM) and large scale identity solutions, including industry leading biometric capabilities, will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and full FY 2020 results on Thursday, March 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be reported prior to the market’s opening. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, Cecilia Welch, Chief Financial Officer, and Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, will participate on the call.

Conference Call Details
Date / Time:Thursday, March 25th at 10 a.m. ET
Call Dial In #:1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International
Live Webcast / Replay:Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months.
Audio Replay:1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10153268

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)
BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

Engage with BIO-key
Facebook – Corporate:BIO-key International
Twitter – Corporate:@BIOkeyIntl
Twitter – Investors:@BIO_keyIR
StockTwits – Investors:BIO_keyIR

Investor & Media Contacts
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
212-924-9800
bkyi@catalyst-ir.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
02:35pBIO-key, Provider of Identity and Access Management Solutions Powered by Biom..
GL
03/09BIO KEY INTERNATIONAL INC  : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05Identity & Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key to Participate in Sec..
GL
02/18Identity and Access Management Solutions Provider BIO-key Announces Expanded ..
GL
02/16West Coast State Increases Deployment of BIO-key's Biometric Authentication S..
GL
01/19BIO KEY INTERNATIONAL  : key Partners with Managed Security Service Provider NGE..
AQ
01/12BIO KEY INTERNATIONAL  : key Sees Significant Increase in Customer Demand for it..
AQ
01/06US Department of Justice Division Leverages BIO-key's PortalGuard Solution fo..
GL
2020Global Railcar Leasing Leader GATX Corporation Expands Use of BIO-key's Porta..
GL
2020IDENTITY AND ACCESS MANAGEMENT PROVI : 20pm ET
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,12 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,40 M - -
Net cash 2020 18,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,5 M 27,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,81x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
BIO-key International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,52 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael W. DePasquale Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cecilia C. Welch Chief Financial Officer
Mira K. LaCous Chief Technology Officer
Thomas E. Bush Independent Director
Thomas Gilley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC.4.26%29
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.36.96%59 346
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.24%41 115
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-0.11%39 454
HEXAGON AB1.97%32 506
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.17%32 005
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ