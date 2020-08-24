BIO key International : key Names Visionary Security Marketing Executive Kimberly Johnson, Vice-President of Product Marketing, a New Position at the Company

BIO-key Names Visionary Security Marketing Executive Kimberly Johnson Vice-President of Product Marketing, a New Position at the Company

Wall, NJ, August 24, 2020 - BIO-keyInternational, Inc.(NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics, today announced the appointment of Kimberly Johnson, a talented and experienced marketing executive, as Vice-President of Product Marketing, a new position at the Company.

Ms. Johnson will be responsible for all aspects of product marketing, including go-to-market strategies and execution, effective positioning, messaging, demand creation and marketing programs. Her marketing management background and strong track record of success will play an important role in growing the newly combined product platforms of BIO-key and its recently acquired PortalGuard solution. In particular, Ms. Johnson brings proven Identity and Access Management (IAM) marketing skill and experience, gained at multiple authentication and IT security firms, to drive the growth in deployments of the BIO-key PortalGuard IAM solution.

After graduating from the University of New Hampshire, Ms. Johnson played an integral marketing role during the formative growth years of the PortalGuard Solution. She then moved to expand her role and responsibilities at GlobalSign, a provider of identity services, where she managed a team of product marketing managers, responsible for launching products around the world. Later with Imprivata, Ms. Johnson successfully led their largest line of business and was promoted to run the go-to-market strategy for emerging products. She also created the strategy and pricing structures for the company's transition to subscription pricing.

Most recently, Ms. Johnson worked as a Principal Product Marketing Manager at BitSight, a security ratings company, where she successfully launched three major products over three months. As part of the company's leadership group, she was instrumental in establishing the line of business go-to-market strategy and roadmap.

Ms. Johnson commented, "BIO-key is on a mission to disrupt and improve the way organizations tackle identity and access management," said Johnson. "Having started my career working with PortalGuard, and now returning as part of BIO-key, I am fully immersed in our value proposition and excited to work with BIO-key's impressive team of tenured, dedicated experts - core attributes that have caused so many companies to trust BIO-key to secure their business. I am thrilled to join such an experienced leadership team and build on a very strong foundation and culture, to take BIO-key to new heights."

BIO-key's Chairman & CEO Michael DePasquale commented, "Kimberly will play a significant role leading the growth efforts of an exciting lineup of IAM products featuring biometrics. Her experience with PortalGuard gives her an important head start. Further, she complements our existing leadership team and fills a new position that will be extremely valuable today and as we launch into new markets."

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.bio-key.com)

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key's proprietary software