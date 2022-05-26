Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Bio Lab Naturals, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BLAB   US0906222007

BIO LAB NATURALS, INC.

(BLAB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bio Lab Naturals : Limitless X Goes Public, Completes Previously Announced Share Exchange With Bio Lab Naturals, Inc - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Limitless X Goes Public, Completes Previously Announced Share Exchange With Bio Lab Naturals, Inc

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio Lab Naturals, ("the Company") (OTCQB:BLAB) announced that the Company and the shareholders of Limitless X, a creative and empowering lifestyle agency that has launched numerous industry-leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors, have completed their share exchange agreement effective May 20, 2022, resulting in Limitless X becoming a wholly owned and the principal operating subsidiary of the Company.

In connection with the share exchange the Company has issued to the equity holders of Limitless X common stock equaling approximately 90% of the Company on a fully diluted basis in exchange for all the shares of Limitless X. Concurrently with the share exchange Jas Mathur, the founder and principal shareholder of Limitless X, also purchased from Helion Holdings LLC 500,000 shares of the Company's Class A Preferred Super Majority Voting Convertible Stock which at all times have a number of votes equal to 60% of all the issued the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company. Limitless X is a Nevada corporation formed in September 2021.

The Company intends to change its name and will be filing for a ticker symbol change in the coming weeks.

Limitless X will continue to carry on Bio Lab Naturals' business and core operations, including Prime Time Live, Inc., a Denver, CO-based company that provides clients with high-resolution mobile LED screens for entertainment, corporate, civic, and sporting events.

"Today marks an important milestone for Limitless X," said Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X, "Our mission is to launch products and services which make people look good and feel great. Operating as a public company, we are now able to increase our visibility and exposure within the capital markets, expand our brand recognition and provide our market opportunity to a wider investor audience. I look forward to this next step, of entering the public markets and turning Limitless X into a rapidly growing successful enterprise and a globally recognized household brand."

Led by successful entrepreneur and venture capitalist Jas Mathur, Limitless X boasts an integrated direct-to-consumer model, memorable brands and superior products, and an ambassador network including A-list music stars, movie stars, athletes, and more. With this transaction, the Company anticipates expanding its global eco-system and continuing to provide unique product and service-oriented businesses within the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD industries.

About Jas Mathur

Jas Mathur is an investor, entrepreneur and venture capitalist who has developed multiple brands in the marketing, health and wellness spaces generating tens to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year. The digital marketing and branding firm he founded, Limitless, has launched multiple industry leading products in the dietary and CBD supplement sectors. He is a trendsetter with more than seven million Instagram followers and frequently collaborates with leaders in the sports and entertainment industries.

About Limitless X

Limitless X is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing. The Company has a global eco-system with three verticals and a series of industry leading product and service-oriented businesses within each, focused on the Health & Wellness, Beauty & Skincare, and CBD Industry.

Forward-Looking Statement


This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company cautions that these statements are based on management's current knowledge and expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the control of the Company, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, disruption in distribution or sales and/or decline in sales due to the current market conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks that could affect our operating results, see the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

media@limitlessx.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@limitlessx.com

800-736-2030

Disclaimer

Bio Lab Naturals Inc. published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 19:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIO LAB NATURALS, INC.
03:12pBIO LAB NATURALS : Limitless X Goes Public, Completes Previously Announced Share Exchange ..
PU
03:06pBIO LAB NATURALS, INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Unregistered ..
AQ
05/24Combat Sports Legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Anderson Silva Promote Limitless X and i..
PR
05/23Limitless X Goes Public, Completes Previously Announced Share Exchange With Bio Lab Nat..
PR
05/20Limitless X Inc. completed the acquisition of Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. in a reverse merge..
CI
05/13BIO LAB NATURALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of ..
AQ
05/12Limitless X Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Merge with Bio Lab Natur..
PR
05/12Limitless X Inc. entered into a definitive share exchange agreement to acquire Bio Lab ..
CI
05/02BIO LAB NATURALS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/02Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,34 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,25 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,06 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 11,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 257x
EV / Sales 2021 38,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BIO LAB NATURALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio Lab Naturals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
W. Edward Nichols Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darrell Avey Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Jeremy Ostler Director
Calvin D. Smiley Director