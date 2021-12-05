Log in
    BIMT.L   IL0011739054

BIO MEAT FOODTECH - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP

(BIMT.L)
Bio Meat Foodtech Partnership : E-FISHient - Presentation- December 2021

12/05/2021
Cultured Fish Meat

for Human Consumption

December 2021

Disclosure and Forward Looking Statement

This presentation was prepared by BioMeat Food-Tech-Limited Partnership (the Partnership as a general presentation about the Partnership As such, the information it includes is only an extract, and does not cover all of the information abut the Partnership and its operations.

Therefore, this presentation does not describe the Partnership s operations fully and in detail, and it is not intended to replace the need to review the Partnership s reports to the public, including the supplementary prospectus and the shelf prospectus of the Partnership (the Prospectus which should be read together with the reports published by the Partnership by law The information included in this presentation does not purport to survey or include all of the information that could be relevant for the purpose of reaching any conclusion related to investment in the securities of the Partnership.

The Partnership is also not obligated to update or change the information included in the presentation so that it reflects events or editing, processing or segmentation that differ from the current depiction in the presentation, or changes that take place after the date of its preparation This presentation includes forward looking information, as defined in the Securities Law 1968 including outlooks, evaluations, estimates and other information related to the events and matters that will take place or may take place in the future, including with regard to the outlook on income and profitability, whose occurrence is not certain and is not under the exclusive control of the Partnership.

Forward looking information in the presentation is based on estimates and assumptions of the management of the Partnership as of the date that the presentation was prepared, which are uncertain by their nature, due to their dependence on the risks inherent in the Partnership s operations, and which are not under the Partnerships control, each of which, or a combination thereof, is liable to harm the results of the Partnership's operations and, consequentially, the realization of these estimates and outlooks.

The presentation includes statistical data and publications that were published by third parties, the content of which was not examined by the Partnership, and the Partnership is not responsible for their validity The information included in the presentation does not constitute a proposal or invitation to make an offer to purchase the Partnerships securities.

2

Customer Challenge

The global need for animal proteins will soon overwhelm the supply.

90%

of wild fisheries are classified as overfished or harvested at maximum capacity.

170

countries are projected to be left with substantial unmet demand in the near future.

3

Traditional methods of generating animal proteins have significant negative environmental impact.

1/3 of all fish stocks are being depleted faster than they can replenish.

60% of fish stocks are fished at the maximum sustainable level; only 7% are underfished.

Over 800 million people are at risk of malnutrition if fish populations continue to decline.

Percentage

Global trends in the state of the world's marine fish stocks, 1974-2015

100

Overfished

80

60

Maximally sustainably fished

40

20

Underfished

0

1975

1980

1985

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

4

Global capture fisheries' production in 2018 reached a record 96.4 million tonnes.

Capture - inland waters

Capture - marine areas

Aquaculture - inland waters

Aquaculture - marine areas

  • Numbers represent the average between 2010-2018

FAO.org The State of World

Fisheries and Aquaculture 2020

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bio Meat Foodtech LP published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 10:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
