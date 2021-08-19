Log in
    BPTH   US09057N3008

BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.

(BPTH)
BIO PATH : Market Offering Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
06:04aBIO-PATH HOLDINGS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/13BIO-PATH : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Bio Path : Market Offering Agreement (Form 8-K)

08/19/2021
Exhibit 5.1

August 18, 2021

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.

4710 Bellaire Boulevard, Suite 210

Bellaire, Texas 77401

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen:

We have acted as legal counsel to Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the 'Company'), in connection with the offering and sale by the Company of shares (the 'Shares') of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share ('Common Stock'), having an aggregate offering price of up to $10,000,000 to be offered and sold from time to time pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated August 18, 2021 (the 'Prospectus Supplement') and the accompanying prospectus dated June 5, 2019 (together with the Prospectus Supplement, the 'Prospectus') that form part of the Company's registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-231537) (together with the Prospectus, the 'Registration Statement') filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The Shares are to be sold by the Company through or to H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC (the 'Manager'), as sales agent and/or principal, in accordance with that certain At-The-Market Offering Agreement, dated July 13, 2020, by and between the Company and the Manager (the 'Offering Agreement'), as described in the Prospectus Supplement.

In connection with this opinion, we have examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of (i) the Registration Statement, including the Prospectus Supplement, (ii) a specimen certificate representing the Common Stock, (iii) the Offering Agreement, (iv) the Certificate of Incorporation of the Company, as currently in effect, (v) the First Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company, as currently in effect, and (vi) certain resolutions adopted by the Board of Directors of the Company and committees thereof with respect to the Offering Agreement and the issuance of the Shares. We have also examined originals or copies, certified or otherwise identified to our satisfaction, of such records of the Company and such agreements, certificates of public officials, certificates of officers or other representatives of the Company and others, and such other documents, certificates and records, as we have deemed necessary or appropriate as a basis for the opinion set forth herein.

In our examination, we have assumed and have not verified (i) the legal capacity of all natural persons, (ii) the genuineness of all signatures (other than persons signing on behalf of the Company), (iii) the authenticity of all documents submitted to us as originals, (iv) the conformity with the originals of all documents supplied to us as copies, (v) the accuracy and completeness of all corporate records and documents made available to us by the Company and (vi) that the foregoing documents, in the form submitted to us for our review, have not been altered or amended in any respect material to our opinion stated herein. We have relied as to factual matters upon certificates from officers of the Company and certificates and other documents from public officials and government agencies and departments and we have assumed the accuracy and authenticity of such certificates and documents. We have further assumed that the Shares will be issued and delivered in accordance with the terms of the Offering Agreement.

Based on the foregoing, and subject to the assumptions, qualifications and limitations set forth herein, as of the date hereof, we are of the opinion that the Shares have been duly authorized for issuance, and when issued and delivered by the Company and paid for pursuant to the terms of the Offering Agreement, the Shares will be validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable.

For purposes of our opinion above, we express no opinion as to the law of any jurisdiction other than the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (including the statutory provisions, all applicable provisions of the Delaware Constitution and reported judicial decisions interpreting the foregoing). The opinion expressed herein is given as of this date, and we do not undertake to supplement this opinion with respect to any events or changes occurring subsequent to the date hereof.

We hereby consent to the filing of this opinion as an exhibit to the Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the Commission in connection with the offering and to the use of our name under the caption 'Legal Matters' in the Prospectus Supplement. In giving this consent, we do not thereby admit that we are included in the category of persons whose consent is required under Section 7 of the Securities Act or the rules and regulations of the Commission promulgated thereunder.

Very truly yours,

/s/ Winstead PC

Winstead PC

Disclaimer

Bio-Path Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 10:13:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
