Bio Path : Termination of Material Agreement - Form 8-K

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ◻

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement.

​

As previously disclosed, on July 13, 2020, Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") entered into an At-The-Market Offering Agreement (the "Offering Agreement") with H. C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ("Wainwright"), as sales agent and/or principal, pursuant to which the Company could offer and sell, from time to time, through or to Wainwright, shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share ("Common Stock").

​

On December 7, 2022, the Company received written notice from Wainwright that Wainwright had elected, pursuant to Section 8(b) of the Offering Agreement, to terminate the Offering Agreement effective as of December 7, 2022. The Company will not incur any material early termination penalties in connection with the termination of the Offering Agreement.

​

As of immediately prior to the termination of the Offering Agreement, offers and sales of shares of Common Stock under the Offering Agreement were being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"), which was declared effective by the Commission on June 14, 2022 (File No. 333-265282) (the "2022 Shelf Registration Statement"), and a related prospectus filed with the Commission on June 14, 2022, as supplemented and amended pursuant to a prospectus supplement filed with the Commission on July 29, 2022 (as supplemented and amended, the "ATM Prospectus"). The ATM Prospectus covered the offer and sale of shares of Common Stock having a maximum aggregate offering price of up to $3.0 million.

​

As of immediately prior to the termination of the Offering Agreement, all $3.0 million of shares of Common Stock remained available for sale pursuant to the ATM Prospectus and the Offering Agreement. As a result of the termination of the Offering Agreement, the Company will not offer or sell any additional shares of Common Stock under the ATM Prospectus or the Offering Agreement, and the entire $3.0 million of shares of Common Stock included in ATM Prospectus will be available for sale in other offerings pursuant to the 2022 Shelf Registration Statement.

A copy of the Offering Agreement was filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on July 14, 2020. The description of the Offering Agreement contained in this Current Report on Form 8-K does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Offering Agreement.

​

​