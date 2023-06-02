Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPTH   US09057N3008

BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.

(BPTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:56 2023-06-02 pm EDT
1.592 USD   -5.83%
04:50pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Q1 23
NE
05/15Bio-path holdings reports first quarter 2023 financial results
AQ
05/12Transcript : Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 12, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Q1 23

06/02/2023 | 04:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: BPTH Q1 23 Report

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Owning the Breakthrough Technology: proprietary antisense and liposome delivery technology for DNA drugs
  • Strategic Relationships: platform licensed from MD Anderson Cancer Center; BPTH maintains strong relationshipwith the cancer centers
  • Strong IP Position: composition of matter and method patents for antisense targets and manufacturing

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/168587_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168587


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -18,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,88x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 13,5 M 13,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,69 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 669%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter H. Nielsen Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Treasurer
Ana Tari Ashizawa Senior VP-Research, Development & Clinical Design
Michael Roberts Director-Manufacturing Planning & Engineering
Anthony Price Senior VP-Finance, Accounting & Administration
Heath W. Cleaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.11.92%13
MODERNA, INC.-28.45%48 993
LONZA GROUP AG27.08%47 066
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.89%36 919
SEAGEN INC.51.48%36 501
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-22.15%23 494
