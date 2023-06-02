Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Q1 23

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2023) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: BPTH Q1 23 Report



Key Takeaways:

Owning the Breakthrough Technology: proprietary antisense and liposome delivery technology for DNA drugs

Strategic Relationships: platform licensed from MD Anderson Cancer Center; BPTH maintains strong relationshipwith the cancer centers

Strong IP Position: composition of matter and method patents for antisense targets and manufacturing



