  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BPTH   US09057N3008

BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.

(BPTH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:45 2023-04-10 pm EDT
1.470 USD   +3.52%
05:30pStonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Q4 '22
NE
03/31Transcript : Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2023
CI
03/31Bio-Path Holdings Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) Q4 '22

04/10/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2023) - Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH): The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/BPTH_Q422.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Owning the Breakthrough Technology
  • Ongoing Clinical Trials
  • First Patients Recently Dosed

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/161882_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161882


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -11,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,15x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11,3 M 11,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,42 $
Average target price 13,00 $
Spread / Average Target 815%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter H. Nielsen Chairman, President, CEO, CFO & Treasurer
Ana Tari Ashizawa Senior VP-Research, Development & Clinical Design
Michael Roberts Director-Manufacturing Planning & Engineering
Anthony Price Senior VP-Finance, Accounting & Administration
Heath W. Cleaver Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIO-PATH HOLDINGS, INC.-5.96%11
MODERNA, INC.-11.90%61 041
LONZA GROUP AG25.27%46 595
SEAGEN INC.59.95%38 461
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.42%36 370
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.21%26 190
