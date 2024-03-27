Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company. It utilizes a technology that achieves systemic delivery for target-specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. Its drug delivery and antisense technology, DNAbilize, is a platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification that is intended to protect the DNA from destruction by the body's enzymes when circulating in vivo, incorporated inside of a lipid bilayer having neutral charge. Its lead drug candidate, prexigebersen, targets growth factor receptor-bound protein 2 (Grb2). Its second drug candidate, Liposomal Bcl-2 (BP1002), targets the protein Bcl-2, which is responsible for driving cell survival in up to 60% of all cancers. Its third drug candidate, BP1003, targets the STAT3 protein. Its modified product named BP1001-A, is its fourth drug candidate for treatment of solid tumors.