  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO   US0905722072

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

(BIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-03 pm EDT
548.55 USD   +0.11%
04:24pBio-Rad Acquires Curiosity Diagnostics
BU
07/29BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
07/28TRANSCRIPT : Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bio-Rad Acquires Curiosity Diagnostics

08/03/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announced today that it has reached an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Curiosity Diagnostics, Sp. Z. o. o. from Scope Fluidics, S.A. (WSE NewConnect: SCP), a Warsaw, Poland, based developer of innovative technology solutions for the medical diagnostic and healthcare markets, for a total consideration of up to $170 million, consisting of approximately $100 million in cash, and up to $70 million in future milestone payments.

Curiosity Diagnostics, a late-stage, pre-commercial platform company, is in the process of developing a sample-to-answer, rapid diagnostics PCR system for the molecular diagnostics market.

“We are excited to have the Curiosity Diagnostics team join Bio-Rad’s Clinical Diagnostics Group and to work closely together to bring a new generation of rapid PCR systems to market,” said Dara Wright, Bio-Rad’s EVP and President, Clinical Diagnostics Group. “Curiosity’s PCR platform, PCR|ONE, offers a streamlined workflow and rapid turnaround times, and is expected to extend our reach beyond high-complexity labs into near-patient molecular diagnostics labs.”

Scope Fluidics President and co-founder, Professor Piotr Garstecki, added, “Our passion at Scope Fluidics is developing innovative technologies addressing the greatest challenges in global health. The dedicated, entrepreneurial team of highly skilled, specialized personnel of Curiosity Diagnostics is looking forward to further developing the PCR|ONE technology under Bio-Rad’s leadership while we at Scope Fluidics continue to pursue new and current projects in disruptive medical diagnostics.”

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With 70 years of focus on quality and customer service, our products advance the scientific discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are universities, research institutions, hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as public health and commercial laboratories including food safety and environmental quality testing facilities. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has a global network of operations with approximately 7,900 employees worldwide and $2.9 billion in revenues in 2021. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

About Scope Fluidics

Scope Fluidics, S.A. (WSE NewConnect: SCP) is a Warsaw, Poland, based developer of innovative technological solutions for the medical diagnostics and healthcare markets through wholly owned limited liability companies. Scope Fluidics is developing the PCR|ONE technology for rapid, automated detection of infections via highly multiplexed PCR assays, and the BacterOMIC system for high-content automated antibiotic susceptibility testing. Both systems were awarded recognition in the 2019 American Association for Clinical Chemistry Disruptive Technology Competition. For more information, please visit scopefluidics.com.

BIO-RAD is a trademark of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. in certain jurisdictions.

Bio-Rad Forward-Looking Statements

This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding plans to introduce new products and the opportunities that may result from such new products. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plan", "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "may," "will," "intend," "estimate," "continue," or similar expressions or the negative of those terms or expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; global economic conditions; our ability to integrate acquired companies, products or technologies into our company successfully; our ability to develop and market new or improved products; supply chain risks; our ability to compete effectively; international legal and regulatory risks; and product quality and liability issues. For further information regarding our risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" in Bio-Rad’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bio-Rad cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 844 M - -
Net income 2022 -992 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 287 M 16 287 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,73x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,34x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 70,2%
Chart BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 547,96 $
Average target price 641,33 $
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilan Daskal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Last Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey L. Edwards Independent Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.-27.48%16 287
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.81%190 222
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.90%123 849
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-1.12%69 276
HOYA CORPORATION-21.71%36 615
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-20.00%36 271