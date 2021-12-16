Log in
Bio-Rad Appoints Simon May Executive Vice President and Life Science Group President

12/16/2021 | 08:05am EST
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced the appointment of Simon May as Executive Vice President and President of the Life Science Group, effective January 4, 2022. He succeeds Annette Tumolo who will retire from this role at that time. Dr. May will be responsible for providing leadership and management of the overall strategy and business direction for the company’s Life Science Group global operations.

"We are pleased to promote Simon and believe that his strong experience and expertise, coupled with his strengths in building high-performing teams at Bio-Rad, make him ideally suited for this important position," said Andrew Last, Bio-Rad Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We would also like to thank Annette for her many years of valuable contributions to the growth and success of Bio-Rad, and we wish her the best in her retirement," Dr. Last said.

Dr. May has spent the last two years leading Bio-Rad’s Digital Biology Group through significant growth and change, including the integration of two acquisitions, IP litigation and several product launches. Prior to his role within DBG, he served as SVP, Global Commercial Operations, Americas with oversight of a $1 billion business and more than 1,000 employees. Dr. May joined Bio-Rad in September 2014 as VP, North America Sales & Service for Life Science.

Prior to joining Bio-Rad, Dr. May spent seven years at Thermo Fisher Scientific in various leadership roles in Sales and Product/Portfolio Management. He holds a PhD in Molecular Biology and acquired hands-on expertise in molecular biology and tissue culture techniques as a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Liverpool.

About Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,800 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

This release may be deemed to contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements we make regarding the expected contributions and benefits of the new officer. We have based these statements on the information now known to us. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding our risks and uncertainties, please refer to the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation" in Bio-Rad’s public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect an analysis only and speak only as of the date hereof. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2021
