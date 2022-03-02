Bio Rad Laboratories : Rad Announces Closing of $1.2 Billion Aggregate Senior Notes Offering - Form 8-K

Bio-Rad Announces Closing of $1.2 Billion Aggregate Senior Notes Offering

HERCULES, California-March 2, 2022-Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, announced today the closing of its underwritten public offering of $1.2 billion aggregate principal amount of the following notes (the "Notes"), each issued at par:

• $400 million aggregate principal amount due 2027 and

• $800 million aggregate principal amount due 2032.

The five year Notes bear interest at an annual rate of 3.300% and the ten year Notes bear interest at an annual rate of 3.700%. Bio-Rad intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures and investments in and acquisitions of other companies, products or technologies that it may identify in the future.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to the Company's currently effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The offering of the Notes was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by calling Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at 1-800-831-9146, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at 1-800-419-2595 or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC toll-free at 1-866-803-9204.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

