Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer Andy Last and Chief Financial Officer Roop K. Lakkaraju will participate in a fireside chat event during the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 2:05 PM Eastern Time (11:05 AM Pacific Time).

A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIO.B) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with approximately 8,000 employees and $2.7 billion in revenues in 2023. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, food safety and environmental quality laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

