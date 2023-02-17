Advanced search
09:10aCredit Suisse Adjusts Price Target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $680 From $640, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09:04aBio-Rad to Participate in Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, MedTech, Tools & HCIT Conference
BU
08:06aRBC Lifts Price Target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $579 From $571, Says 'Strong' Results, Outlook 'Not Reflected in Shares,' Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
Bio-Rad to Participate in Citi's 2023 Healthcare Services, MedTech, Tools & HCIT Conference

02/17/2023 | 09:04am EST
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that the company’s management will participate in a fireside chat event during Citi’s 2023 Healthcare Services, MedTech, Tools & HCIT Conference on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:45 AM Eastern Time (8:45 AM Pacific Time).

A link to a live webcast and a subsequent replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With 70 years of focus on quality and customer service, our products advance the scientific discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are universities, research institutions, hospitals, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as public health and commercial laboratories including food safety and environmental quality testing facilities. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has a global network of operations with approximately 8,300 employees worldwide and $2.8 billion in revenues in 2022. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.


© Business Wire 2023
