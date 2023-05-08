Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that the company’s management will participate in a fireside chat event during the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3:35 PM Eastern Time (12:35 PM Pacific Time).

A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. With focus on quality and customer service for over 70 years, our products advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with approximately 8,300 employees worldwide and 2022 revenues of $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

