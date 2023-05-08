Advanced search
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

05/05/2023
385.24 USD   -16.72%
Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
BU
RBC Cuts Price Target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $531 From $582 After Guidance Cut But Sees Buying Opportunity After Stock Drop; Outperform Kept
MT
Jobs Data Send Equities Higher as Bank Stocks Rebound
MT
Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

05/08/2023
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that the company’s management will participate in a fireside chat event during the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 3:35 PM Eastern Time (12:35 PM Pacific Time).

A live webcast and subsequent replay of the event will be available in the Investor Relations section of Bio-Rad’s website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. With focus on quality and customer service for over 70 years, our products advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with approximately 8,300 employees worldwide and 2022 revenues of $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 905 M - -
Net income 2023 408 M - -
Net cash 2023 882 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 28,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 11 826 M 11 826 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
EV / Sales 2024 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 8 200
Free-Float 70,5%
Managers and Directors
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilan Daskal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Last Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey L. Edwards Independent Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.-8.38%11 826
ABBOTT LABORATORIES1.34%193 475
MEDTRONIC PLC15.88%119 818
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.25%72 043
DEXCOM, INC.6.69%46 834
HOYA CORPORATION17.36%39 081
