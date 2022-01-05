Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO   US0905722072

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

(BIO)
  Report
Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11

01/05/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, today announced that Norman Schwartz, President and CEO; Andrew Last, Executive Vice President and COO; and Ilan Daskal, Executive Vice President and CFO will participate in a virtual Fireside Chat during the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, at 1:30 PM (PST).

A link to the live webcast is available in the Investor Relations area of our website at bio-rad.com.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for over 65 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,800 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 896 M - -
Net income 2021 541 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 174 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20 997 M 20 997 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,84x
EV / Sales 2022 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 702,09 $
Average target price 812,50 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilan Daskal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Last Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey L. Edwards Independent Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.-2.67%20 997
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-1.21%232 841
MEDTRONIC PLC2.56%143 048
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY0.12%71 768
HOYA CORPORATION-3.74%56 497
DEXCOM, INC.-4.60%49 650