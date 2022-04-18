Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO   US0905722072

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

(BIO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:02:29 pm EDT
548.19 USD   -2.95%
08:05aBio-Rad to Report First-Quarter Financial Results, Thursday, April 28, 2022
BU
03/28BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bio-Rad to Report First-Quarter Financial Results, Thursday, April 28, 2022

04/18/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, following the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 3 PM Pacific Time (6 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To listen, call 844-200-6205 within the U.S. or 929-526-1599 outside the U.S., access code: 493268. You may also listen to the conference call live via webcast that is available on the "Investor Relations" section of our website under "Events & Presentations" at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for 70 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with approximately 7,900 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues of $2.9 billion in 2021. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
08:05aBio-Rad to Report First-Quarter Financial Results, Thursday, April 28, 2022
BU
03/28BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/28Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Announces Board Changes
CI
03/03Bio-Rad Laboratories Closes $1.2 Billion Senior Notes Offering
MT
03/02Bio-Rad Announces Closing of $1.2 Billion Aggregate Senior Notes Offering
BU
03/02BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Announces Closing of $1.2 Billion Aggregate Senior Notes Offeri..
PU
03/02BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25Bio-Rad Laboratories Looks for Acquisitions
CI
02/25TRANSCRIPT : Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
02/25BIO RAD LABORATORIES : F E B R U A R Y 2 5 , 2 0 2 2 Bio-Rad Investor Laboratories, Inc. D..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 918 M - -
Net income 2022 549 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 617 M 16 617 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 7 900
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 548,19 $
Average target price 701,33 $
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilan Daskal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Last Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey L. Edwards Independent Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.-27.45%16 617
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-16.38%207 544
MEDTRONIC PLC5.38%146 255
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY8.03%77 367
DEXCOM, INC.-8.35%48 289
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.95%38 464