Bio-Rad to Report First-Quarter Financial Results, Thursday, April 28, 2022

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial results for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday, April 28, 2022, following the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 3 PM Pacific Time (6 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To listen, call 844-200-6205 within the U.S. or 929-526-1599 outside the U.S., access code: 493268. You may also listen to the conference call live via webcast that is available on the "Investor Relations" section of our website under "Events & Presentations" at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for 70 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with approximately 7,900 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues of $2.9 billion in 2021. For more information, please visit bio-rad.com.

