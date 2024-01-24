Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb), a global leader in life science research and clinical diagnostics products, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Thursday, February 15, 2024, following the close of the market. Management will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 2 PM Pacific Time (5 PM Eastern Time) that day.

To participate, dial 888-259-6580 within the U.S. or +1 416-764-8624 outside the U.S., access code: 36826276. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the company’s website under "Events & Presentations" at investors.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.

About Bio-Rad

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BIO and BIOb) is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of products for the life science research and clinical diagnostics markets. Based in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad operates a global network of research, development, manufacturing, and sales operations with over 8,200 employees and $2.8 billion in revenues in 2022. Our customers include universities, research institutions, hospitals, food safety and environmental quality laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies. Together, we develop innovative, high-quality products that advance science and save lives. To learn more, visit bio-rad.com.

