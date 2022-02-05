Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIO   US0905722072

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

(BIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Prince Andrew will give evidence next month in Giuffre lawsuit - source

02/05/2022 | 03:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Lawyer David Boies arrives with his client Virginia Giuffre for hearing in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, who died this month in what a New York City medical examiner ruled a suicide, at Federal Court in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Andrew will give evidence next month in the sex abuse lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, a source close to the prince said on Saturday.

    The Duke of York, who denies accusations that he sexually abused Giuffre two decades ago when she was 17, will speak under oath in London, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

"We agreed to voluntarily produce the Duke for a deposition on March 10. Despite repeated requests, Ms. Giuffre still hasn't committed to a date or location for her deposition," the source told Reuters.

Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew last August, alleging he battered her while the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was trafficking her.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Andrew, 61, admitted meeting Epstein in or around 1999, but denied Giuffre's allegation that he "committed sexual assault and battery" upon her.

Andrew's ties to Epstein, who killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex abuse charges, have undermined his reputation with the public and standing in Britain's Royal Family.

Last month, the family removed Andrew's military links and military patronages, and said the second son of Queen Elizabeth would no longer be known as "His Royal Highness".

The prince's lawyers previously called Giuffre's lawsuit "baseless" and accused her of seeking another payday.

Giuffre received $500,000 in a 2009 civil settlement with Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan has said a trial could begin between September and December 2022.

If Giuffre won at trial, Andrew could owe her damages. She has asked for an unspecified amount.

Andrew has not been criminally charged, and no criminal charges can be brought in Giuffre's civil lawsuit.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, writing by Andy Bruce, editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
All news about BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
03:39pPrince Andrew will give evidence next month in Giuffre lawsuit- source
RE
02/02Bio-Rad to Host Investor Day on February 25
BU
01/28Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $750 From $915, Reiterates Bu..
MT
01/25BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results, ..
PU
01/12Prince Andrew must face sex abuse accuser's lawsuit - U.S. judge
RE
01/12Prince Andrew must face sex abuse accuser's lawsuit - U.S. judge
RE
01/11TRANSCRIPT : Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Presents at JPMorgan 40th Annual Healthcare Confer..
CI
01/05Bio-Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare C..
BU
01/04BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad to Participate in Fireside Chat During the 40th Annual J.P. Mor..
PU
2021BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Apache Log4j Cybersecurity Information
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 893 M - -
Net income 2021 541 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 745 M 18 745 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 8 000
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 626,69 $
Average target price 728,75 $
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norman D. Schwartz Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ilan Daskal Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew J. Last Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey L. Edwards Independent Director
Gregory K. Hinckley Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.-17.06%18 745
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-7.84%222 449
MEDTRONIC PLC-0.70%138 126
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY6.91%76 561
HOYA CORPORATION-10.32%49 132
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.1.01%43 415