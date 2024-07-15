MINNEAPOLIS, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CDT to review fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results.

Access to the discussion may be obtained as follows:

Time: 8:00 a.m. CDT Date: August 7, 2024 Dial-in: 1-800-343-4136 or 1-203-518-9843 (for international callers) Conference ID: BioTechne Webcast: https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar





A recorded rebroadcast will be available for interested parties unable to participate in the live conference call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers) and referencing Conference ID 11156560.

The replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CDT on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, until 11:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated over $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit https://www.bio-techne.com or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

david.clair@bio-techne.com

612-656-4416

