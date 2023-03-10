Advanced search
BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE BARCLAYS GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

03/10/2023 | 07:01am EST
MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Jim Hippel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 2:35 p.m. EDT. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, T-Cell activation and gene editing technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated Western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx® Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide.

Contact: 

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development


david.clair@bio-techne.com


612-656-4416 

 

Bio-Techne

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-present-at-the-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301768463.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2023
