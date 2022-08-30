Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bio-Techne Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECH   US09073M1045

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

(TECH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-29 pm EDT
333.39 USD   -1.58%
07:01aBIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY 20th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
PR
08/29Bio-techne to present at the 2022 wells fargo healthcare conference
PR
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 20 Companies in Life Science Tools, Services, Diagnostics Sectors; Outperform-Rated Bio-Rad, IQVIA, Bipo-Techne, Natera Named Top Picks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY 20th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

08/30/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Jim Hippel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, T-Cell activation and gene editing technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated Western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx® Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.1 billion in net sales in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide.

Contact: 

David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations               


david.clair@bio-techne.com


612-656-4416

 

Bio-Techne

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-present-at-the-morgan-stanley-20th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-301612990.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
07:01aBIO-TECHNE TO PRESENT AT THE MORGAN STANLEY 20th ANNUAL GLOBAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE
PR
08/29Bio-techne to present at the 2022 wells fargo healthcare conference
PR
08/25Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 20 Companies in Life Science Tools, Services, Diagn..
MT
08/25MAURICE icIEF ESTABLISHED AS A GREEN METHOD FOR CHARACTERIZATION OF AAV IDENTITY AND ST..
PR
08/24BIO-TECHNE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL (form 10-K)
AQ
08/18Bio-techne announces release of quantist luminex® data analysis software
PR
08/18Bio-Techne Corporation Announces Release of Quantist Luminex Data Analysis Software
CI
08/16Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Bio-Techne to $360 From $370, Reiterates Underweigh..
MT
08/12INSIDER SELL : Bio-techne
MT
08/12BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
More recommendations