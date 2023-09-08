Where Science

Bio-Techne Investor Day

September 8, 2023

8:30 AM - 9:15 AM

Corporate Overview

Chuck Kummeth, President & Chief Executive Officer

9:15 AM - 10:00 AM

Protein Sciences

Will Geist, President, Protein Sciences

Agenda

10:00 AM - 10:15 AM

Break

10:15 AM - 11:00 AM

Diagnostics & Genomics Overview

Kim Kelderman, President, Diagnostics & Genomics

11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Financials

Jim Hippel, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

11:30 AM - 12:00 PM

Q&A / Wrap-Up

Corporate

Overview

Chuck Kummeth

President and Chief Executive Officer

Today's Presenters

Chuck Kummeth

Chief Executive Officer

Chuck Kummeth became President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne Corporation on April 1, 2013. Prior to joining the Company, he served as President of Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and was President of that company's Laboratory Consumables Division from 2009 to September 2011. Prior to joining Thermo Fisher, Mr. Kummeth served in various leadership roles during his 24-year career at 3M Corporation, most recently as the Vice President of the company's Medical Division from 2006 to 2008 and as the Managing Director of 3M for the UK and Ireland.

Will Geist

Kim Kelderman

Jim Hippel

President Protein Sciences

President Diagnostics & Genomics

Chief Financial Officer

Will Geist joined Bio-Techne on

Kim Kelderman joined Bio-Techne on

Jim Hippel became Chief Financial Officer

January 3, 2022, as President, Protein

April 30, 2018, as President, Diagnostics

on April 1, 2014. Prior to joining the

Sciences Segment. Prior to joining the

and Genomics. Prior to Bio-Techne,

Company, he served as Senior Vice

Company, Mr. Geist was Chief

Mr. Kelderman was employed at

President and CFO for Mirion

Operating Officer at Quanterix, a

Thermo Fisher Scientific where he led

Technologies, Inc., a $300 million global

company with immunoassay tools for

three different businesses of increasing

technology and manufacturing company

life science research and diagnostic

scale and complexity. For the last three

which provides mission critical products

applications. Prior to Quanterix,

years, Mr. Kelderman managed the

to detect, monitor and identify radiation.

Mr. Geist led two of Thermo Fisher

Platforms and Content of the Genetic

Prior to Mirion, Mr. Hippel served as Vice

Scientific's largest business units, qPCR

Sciences Division, where he was

President, Finance at Thermo Fisher

and Protein & Cell Analysis, each with

responsible for the Instrumentation,

Scientific, Inc., leading finance operations

revenues of ~$1 billion. Prior to

Software, Consumables and Assays

for its $2 billion Mass Spectrometry &

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mr. Geist led

businesses, and brands such as Applied

Chromatography and $1 billion

the commercialization of Quanta

Biosystems and legacy Affymetrix.

Laboratory Consumables divisions. Mr.

BioSciences, a genomics tools

Before joining Thermo Fisher, Kim

Hippel's experience also includes nine

company, from start-up through

served as Senior Segment Leader at

years of progressive financial leadership

acquisition by QIAGEN where he took

Becton Dickinson, managing the global

at Honeywell International, within its

on leadership for additional life

Blood Tubes "Vacutainer" business.

Aerospace Segment. He began his career

science brands.

with KPMG Peat Marwick LLP.

