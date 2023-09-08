Where Science
Intersects
Innovation®
Bio-Techne Investor Day
September 8, 2023
Safe Harbor C A U T I O N A R Y S TAT E M E N T S
S A F E H A R B O R
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this presentation are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made herein relate to, among other things, future sales, earnings, return on equity, cost savings, process improvements, free cash flow, share repurchases, capital expenditures, acquisitions, benefits of investments and partnerships, business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our operations or financial results and other matters. Such statements can be identified by words such as: "expected,"
"expects," "expect," "forecast," "would," "estimate," "will," or similar references to future
periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a list of factors, risks and uncertainties which could make our actual results differ from expected results, please see our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial information. Management uses this information in its internal analysis of results and believes this information may be informative to investors in gauging the quality of our financial performance, identifying trends in our results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. For definitions of applicable non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information, see the Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the Company's financial reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and related press releases.
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Corporate Overview
Chuck Kummeth, President & Chief Executive Officer
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Protein Sciences
Will Geist, President, Protein Sciences
Agenda
10:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Break
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Diagnostics & Genomics Overview
Kim Kelderman, President, Diagnostics & Genomics
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Financials
Jim Hippel, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Q&A / Wrap-Up
Corporate
Overview
Chuck Kummeth
President and Chief Executive Officer
Today's Presenters
Chuck Kummeth
Chief Executive Officer
Chuck Kummeth became President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne Corporation on April 1, 2013. Prior to joining the Company, he served as President of Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and was President of that company's Laboratory Consumables Division from 2009 to September 2011. Prior to joining Thermo Fisher, Mr. Kummeth served in various leadership roles during his 24-year career at 3M Corporation, most recently as the Vice President of the company's Medical Division from 2006 to 2008 and as the Managing Director of 3M for the UK and Ireland.
Will Geist
Kim Kelderman
Jim Hippel
President Protein Sciences
President Diagnostics & Genomics
Chief Financial Officer
Will Geist joined Bio-Techne on
Kim Kelderman joined Bio-Techne on
Jim Hippel became Chief Financial Officer
January 3, 2022, as President, Protein
April 30, 2018, as President, Diagnostics
on April 1, 2014. Prior to joining the
Sciences Segment. Prior to joining the
and Genomics. Prior to Bio-Techne,
Company, he served as Senior Vice
Company, Mr. Geist was Chief
Mr. Kelderman was employed at
President and CFO for Mirion
Operating Officer at Quanterix, a
Thermo Fisher Scientific where he led
Technologies, Inc., a $300 million global
company with immunoassay tools for
three different businesses of increasing
technology and manufacturing company
life science research and diagnostic
scale and complexity. For the last three
which provides mission critical products
applications. Prior to Quanterix,
years, Mr. Kelderman managed the
to detect, monitor and identify radiation.
Mr. Geist led two of Thermo Fisher
Platforms and Content of the Genetic
Prior to Mirion, Mr. Hippel served as Vice
Scientific's largest business units, qPCR
Sciences Division, where he was
President, Finance at Thermo Fisher
and Protein & Cell Analysis, each with
responsible for the Instrumentation,
Scientific, Inc., leading finance operations
revenues of ~$1 billion. Prior to
Software, Consumables and Assays
for its $2 billion Mass Spectrometry &
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mr. Geist led
businesses, and brands such as Applied
Chromatography and $1 billion
the commercialization of Quanta
Biosystems and legacy Affymetrix.
Laboratory Consumables divisions. Mr.
BioSciences, a genomics tools
Before joining Thermo Fisher, Kim
Hippel's experience also includes nine
company, from start-up through
served as Senior Segment Leader at
years of progressive financial leadership
acquisition by QIAGEN where he took
Becton Dickinson, managing the global
at Honeywell International, within its
on leadership for additional life
Blood Tubes "Vacutainer" business.
Aerospace Segment. He began his career
science brands.
with KPMG Peat Marwick LLP.
