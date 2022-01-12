Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bio-Techne Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TECH   US09073M1045

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

(TECH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bio Techne : Corporate Presentation – January 2022

01/12/2022 | 08:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WHERE SCIENCE

INTERSECTS

INNOVATION

Bio-Techne Corporate Presentation

January 2022

1

© 2022 Bio-Techne®. All rights reserved.

SAFE HARBOR

S A F E H A R B O R

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this presentation are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements made herein relate to, among other things, future sales, earnings, return on equity, cost savings, process improvements, free cash flow, share repurchases, capital expenditures, acquisitions, benefits of investments and partnerships, business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 on our operations or financial results and other

matters. Such statements can be identified by words such as: "expected," "expects," "expect," "forecast," "would," "estimate," "will," or similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. For a list of factors, risks and uncertainties which could make our actual results differ from expected results, please see our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial information. Management uses this information in its internal analysis of results and believes this information may be informative to investors in gauging the quality of our financial performance, identifying trends in our results and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. For definitions of applicable non- GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information to GAAP financial information, see the Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures included in the Company's financial reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K and related press releases.

2

CONFIDENTIAL

© 2022 Bio-Techne®. All rights reserved.

OVERVIEW

3

© 2022 Bio-Techne®. All rights reserved.

PRESIDENT AND CEO

Chuck Kummeth

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

O V E R V I E W

HEADQUARTERS

Minneapolis, MN

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES

~2,700

WORLDWIDE PRESENCE

35 Locations

FY2021 REVENUES

$931M

NASDAQ

TECH

MARKET CAP

~$17B

CONFIDENTIAL

10%

7%

2%

INSTRUMENTS

SERVICES

ROYALTIES

PROTEINS

AUTOMATED

81%

PROTEIN ANALYSIS

CONSUMABLES

MOLECULAR

PRODUCTS

ANTIBODIES IMMUNOASSAYS

SPATIAL LIQUID

BIOLOGY BIOPSY

DIAGNOSTIC

REAGENTS

4

© 2022 Bio-Techne®. All rights reserved.

O V E R V I E W

FY21 REVENUE BY CUSTOMER TYPE & GEOGRAPHY

18%

%

DISTRIBUTORS

17

ASIA

18% OEM

26%EMEA

23%

41%

57%AMERICAS

PHARMA/BIOTECH

ACADEMIA

$931M

CONFIDENTIAL

5

© 2022 Bio-Techne®. All rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bio-Techne Corporation published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 13:05:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
01/07Bio-techne announces updated presentation time at the j.p. morgan healthcare conference
PR
01/05Akoya Biosciences, Bio-Techne Enter Partnership to Develop Automated System for Tissue ..
MT
01/05Akoya Biosciences and Bio-Techne Partner to Deliver Automated Spatial Multiomics Workfl..
AQ
01/05Akoya Biosciences and Bio-Techne Partners to Deliver Automated Spatial Multiomics Workf..
CI
01/03Bio-techne to present at the j.p. morgan healthcare conference
PR
2021Bio-techne announces appointment of brenda everson as svp human resources
PR
2021Bio-Techne Corporation Announces Appointment of Brenda Everson as Senior Vice President..
CI
2021BIO TECHNE : ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF WILL GEIST AS PRESIDENT, PROTEIN SCIENCES SEGMENT - ..
PU
2021BIO-TECHNE CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial State..
AQ
2021Bio-techne announces appointment of will geist as president, protein sciences segment
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 090 M - -
Net income 2022 245 M - -
Net cash 2022 180 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,7x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 16 988 M 16 988 M -
EV / Sales 2022 15,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 2 600
Free-Float -
Chart BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Bio-Techne Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 432,31 $
Average target price 528,82 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles R. Kummeth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James T. Hippel CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Robert V. Baumgartner Chairman
Robert Monroe Chief Medical Officer
Brenda Swierenga Furlow Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION-16.44%16 988
MODERNA, INC.-12.83%89 762
LONZA GROUP AG-10.22%54 987
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.74%49 726
SEAGEN INC.-6.62%26 399
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-7.19%23 395