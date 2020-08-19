Bio-Techne Corporation : and Leica Biosystems are Accelerating Disease Research with RNAscope™ COVID-19 Probes and the BOND RX*

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), in partnership with Leica Biosystems, today announced the automation of RNAscope™ COVID-19 probes on BOND RX*, Leica's staining platform, for research use only. Researchers now have the ability to automate their COVID-19 research protocols, reducing manual labor and turnaround time.

"The Bio-Techne R&D team quickly developed COVID-19 specific probes when the genetic sequence of this virus was released," commented Kim Kelderman, President, Diagnostics and Genomics Segment, Bio-Techne Corporation. "We believe RNAscope™ probes will enable researchers to gain a greater understanding of the pathogenesis of this disease. The availability of these probes on the automated Leica Biosystems platform will expediate important discoveries," Kim added.

The BOND RX* is a flexible, open platform with the capability to run Bio-Techne RNAscope™ (duplex and multiplex) protocols, allowing for boundless innovation.

"We expect the automation of COVID-19 research protocols on BOND RX to enable researchers to achieve breakthroughs faster in their research for vaccines, treatment or other vital areas of investigation," said Melissa Aquino, President, Leica Biosystems. "The partnership with Bio-Techne has enabled us to offer RNAscope COVID-19 probes to our BOND RX customers, which is an example of our commitment to support researchers in addressing the pandemic."

The RNAscope™ probes are designed to detect SARS-Cov-2 viral RNA, SARS-Cov-2 viral replication sequences, and cellular receptors targeted by the virus, including ACE2 and TMPRSS2.

*For Research Use Only, Not for Use in Clinical Diagnostic Procedure

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, T-Cell activation and gene editing technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated Western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx® Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $739 million in net sales in fiscal 2020 and has over 2,300 employees worldwide.

About Leica Biosystems

Leica Biosystems (LeicaBiosystems.com) is a cancer diagnostics company and a global leader in workflow solutions. Only Leica Biosystems offers the most comprehensive portfolio that spans the entire workflow from biopsy to diagnosis. With unique expertise, we are dedicated to driving innovations that connect people across radiology, pathology, surgery and oncology. Our experts are committed to delivering Improved Quality, Integrated Solutions, and Optimized Efficiencies leading to breakthrough advances in diagnostic confidence. Our mission of "Advancing Cancer Diagnostics, Improving Lives" is at the heart of our corporate culture. Leica Biosystems is headquartered in Germany and operates in over 100 countries.

