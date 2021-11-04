Log in
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

Bio-Techne To Present At The Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

11/04/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced that Jim Hippel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the IR Calendar page of Bio-Techne's Investor Relations website at https://investors.bio-techne.com/ir-calendar.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality purified proteins and reagent solutions - notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, T-Cell activation and gene editing technologies. Bio-Techne's product portfolio also includes protein analysis solutions, sold under the ProteinSimple brand name, offering researchers efficient and streamlined options for automated Western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow. These reagent and protein analysis solutions are sold to biomedical researchers as well as clinical research laboratories and constitute the Protein Sciences Segment. Bio-Techne also develops and manufactures diagnostic products including FDA-regulated controls, calibrators, blood gas and clinical chemistry controls and custom assay development on dedicated clinical instruments. Bio-Techne's genomic tools include advanced tissue-based in situ hybridization assays (ISH) for research and clinical use, sold under the ACD brand as well as a portfolio of clinical molecular diagnostic oncology assays, including the ExoDx® Prostate test for prostate cancer diagnosis. These diagnostic and genomic products comprise Bio-Techne's Diagnostics and Genomics Segment. Bio-Techne products are integral components of scientific investigations into biological processes and molecular diagnostics, revealing the nature, diagnosis, etiology and progression of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $931 million in net sales in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 2,700 employees worldwide.

Contact:

David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development


david.clair@bio-techne.com


612-656-4416  

 

Bio-Techne

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-to-present-at-the-credit-suisse-30th-annual-healthcare-conference-301417037.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
