BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

(TECH)
Bio Techne : XBRL FY 2020

08/26/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

Annual report pursuant to Section 13 and 15(d)

Document And Entity Information

Document And Entity Information - USD ($)
12 Months Ended
Document Information [Line Items]
Entity Central Index Key 0000842023
Entity Registrant Name BIO-TECHNE Corp
Amendment Flag false
Current Fiscal Year End Date --06-30
Document Fiscal Period Focus FY
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Type 10-K
Document Annual Report true
Document Period End Date Jun. 30, 2020
Document Transition Report false
Entity File Number 0-17272
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code MN
Entity Tax Identification Number 41-1427402
Entity Address, Address Line One 614 McKinley Place N.E.
Entity Address, City or Town Minneapolis
Entity Address, State or Province MN
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 55413
City Area Code 612
Local Phone Number 379-8854
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, $0.01 par value
Trading Symbol TECH
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Well-known Seasoned Issuer Yes
Entity Voluntary Filers No
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Public Float $ 8,400,000,000
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 38,550,371

Disclaimer

Bio-Techne Corporation published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 21:26:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 728 M - -
Net income 2020 181 M - -
Net Debt 2020 178 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,6x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 9 591 M 9 591 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,4x
EV / Sales 2021 11,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 284,30 $
Last Close Price 250,92 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles R. Kummeth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert V. Baumgartner Chairman
James T. Hippel CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Robert Monroe Chief Medical Officer
Randolph C. Steer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION14.31%9 589
LONZA GROUP57.98%45 593
CELLTRION, INC.71.55%34 497
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.1.57%30 018
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.35.56%26 950
MODERNA, INC.238.70%26 141
