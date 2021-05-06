Log in
    TECH   US09073M1045

BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION

(TECH)
Bio Techne : Declares Dividend

05/06/2021 | 06:31am EDT
MINNEAPOLIS, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) announced that its Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.32 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The quarterly dividend will be payable May 28, 2021 to all common shareholders of record on May 17, 2021. Future cash dividends will be considered by the Board of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $739 million in net sales in fiscal 2020 and has over 2,300 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

Contact:

David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development


David.Clair@bio-techne.com


612-656-4416

 

Bio-Techne

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-declares-dividend-301285333.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
