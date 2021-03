Bio Techne : Kantaro Biosciences Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021 and Ranked First in the Joint Ventures Category

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kantaro Biosciences, LLC, a joint venture between the Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI (LSE: RENX / NASDAQ: RNLX), announced today it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021 and ranked first in the Joint Ventures category. Kantaro launched in May 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to make a high-performing SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibody test created at Mount Sinai broadly accessible worldwide.

Kantaro ranked #1 Joint Venture on Fast Company's list of World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

"We are honored to be named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and recognized for our work to ensure Kantaro antibody test kits are widely available to aid in the global battle against COVID-19," said Sara Barrington, chief commercial officer at Kantaro.

Marketed as COVID-SeroKlir, the Kantaro test measures the presence and precise level of IgG antibodies — the same type of antibodies produced as part of the immune response to COVID-19. Unlike most other antibody tests, COVID-SeroKlir reports a numerical answer, not just a yes/no qualitative result. It can be used in any authorized clinical testing laboratory without the need for proprietary equipment. Kantaro also launched COVID-SeroIndex for research use only.

Kantaro achieved a variety of milestones this year, including a commercial partnership with Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) to manufacture, sell and distribute the Kantaro tests at scale; receiving CE marking for COVID-SeroKlir and COVID-SeroIndex; and securing Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA for COVID-SeroKlir. Kantaro also established a global presence in the UK, Europe and South America through strategic partnerships with EKF Diagnostics, a global leader in diagnostic testing, and Atrys Health, a biomedical company dedicated to providing diagnostic services and medical treatments of excellence.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. This year's Most Innovative Companies list honors 463 businesses from 29 countries that have found a way to be resilient in the past year and impact their industries and culture as a whole. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

About Kantaro Biosciences

Kantaro Biosciences, a joint venture between the Mount Sinai Health System and RenalytixAI, is dedicated to ensuring that high-quality diagnostic tests for critical health challenges are accessible. The company provides rigorous, results-driven and reproducible diagnostics to advance the care and well-being of people, communities and society. Kantaro specializes in the rapid scale-up of groundbreaking diagnostic innovations and the creation of partnerships to bring these crucial technologies to market. For more information, visit www.kantarobio.com and follow Kantaro on Twitter @kantarobio.

About Bio-Techne Corporation

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $739 million in net sales in fiscal 2020 and has over 2,300 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai is a national and international source of unrivaled education, translational research and discovery, and collaborative clinical leadership ensuring that we deliver the highest quality care—from prevention to treatment of the most serious and complex human diseases. The Health System includes more than 7,200 physicians and features a robust and continually expanding network of multispecialty services, including more than 400 ambulatory practice locations throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked No. 14 on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the Top 20 Best Hospitals in the country and the Icahn School of Medicine as one of the Top 20 Best Medical Schools in country. Mount Sinai Health System hospitals are consistently ranked regionally by specialty and our physicians are in the top 1% of all physicians nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About Renalytix AI plc

RenalytixAI is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit renalytixai.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kantaro-biosciences-named-to-fast-companys-annual-list-of-the-worlds-most-innovative-companies-for-2021-and-ranked-first-in-the-joint-ventures-category-301244726.html

SOURCE Kantaro Biosciences LLC