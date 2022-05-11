Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Bio-Techne Corporation
News
Summary
TECH
US09073M1045
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
(TECH)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
05/11 04:00:00 pm EDT
338.67
USD
-3.66%
05:29p
INSIDER BUY
: Bio-Techne
MT
05/09
BIO-TECHNE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05
KeyBanc Adjusts Bio-Techne's Price Target to $500 From $600, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : Bio-Techne Corporation Presents at Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference, May-11-2022 02:40 PM
05/11/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
[Audio Gap] life science tools and diagnostics team working with Derik De Bruin. And joining us for our next slot is Chuck Kummeth, Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. Format's going to be a far...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1 109 M
-
-
Net income 2022
270 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
129 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
51,7x
Yield 2022
0,38%
Capitalization
13 306 M
13 306 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
11,9x
EV / Sales 2023
10,5x
Nbr of Employees
2 600
Free-Float
99,3%
More Financials
Chart BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
338,67 $
Average target price
492,64 $
Spread / Average Target
45,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles R. Kummeth
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James T. Hippel
CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Robert V. Baumgartner
Chairman
Robert Monroe
Chief Medical Officer
Brenda Swierenga Furlow
Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION
-32.05%
13 811
MODERNA, INC.
-47.90%
52 632
LONZA GROUP AG
-31.20%
39 074
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.
-27.98%
38 463
SEAGEN INC.
-22.07%
22 177
CELLTRION, INC.
-18.18%
17 610
More Results
