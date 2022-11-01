Bio-Thera Solutions Initiates Phase III Clinical Trial for BAT2306, a Proposed Biosimilar of Cosentyx® (Secukinumab)

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd. (688177.SH), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, today announced that dosing has begun in a Phase III clinical study for BAT2306, a proposed biosimilar of Cosentyx® (secukinumab). The clinical study is a randomized, double-blind, parallel group, active control study to compare the efficacy and safety of BAT2306 to Cosentyx® in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Secukinumab is a human IgG1κ monoclonal antibody that binds to the protein interleukin (IL)-17A. In the US, secukinumab is prescribed for the following indications: 1) people 6 years of age and older with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, 2) people 4 years of age and older with active enthesitis-related arthritis, 3) people 2 years of age and older with active psoriatic arthritis 4) adults with active ankylosing spondylitis, 5) adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis and objective signs of inflammation. After the conclusion of the Phase 3 study Bio-Thera plans to request approval for all available indications at the time of filing the BLA/MAA with NMPA, FDA, EMA and other regulatory bodies around the world.

Bio-Thera Solutions is developing several additional biosimilar products for the global market including biosimilar versions of Actemra®, Simponi®, Stelara®, and Nucala®. QLETLI®, a biosimilar to Humira®, and Pobevcy®, a biosimilar to Avastin®, are approved by the NMPA and being commercialized in China.

About Bio-Thera Solutions

Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd., a leading global biotechnology company in Guangzhou, China, is dedicated to researching and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, cardiovascular diseases, and other serious unmet medical needs, as well as biosimilars for existing, branded biologics to treat a range of cancer and autoimmune diseases. A leader in next generation antibody discovery and engineering, the company has advanced eight candidates into late-stage clinical trials and has two approved products, QLETLI® and POBEVCY® in China. In addition, the company has multiple promising candidates in early clinical trials and IND-enabling studies, focusing on immuno-oncology, ADC targeted therapies, autoimmune diseases, and other severe and emerging unmet medical needs. For more information, please visit www.bio-thera.com/en/ or follow us on Twitter (@bio_thera_sol) and WeChat (Bio-Thera).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to BAT2306 or the product pipelines in general of Bio-Thera Solutions. Readers are strongly cautioned that reliance on any forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements include, among others, those containing “could,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “promising,” “potentially,” or similar expressions. They reflect the company’s current views with respect to future events that are based on what the company believes are reasonable assumptions in view of information currently available to Bio-Thera Solutions, and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Actual results and events may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties inherent in pharmaceutical research and development, such as the uncertainties of pre-clinical and clinical studies, for example, the development processes could be lengthy and high in vitro affinity may not translate to desired results in vivo or successful clinical studies. Other risks and uncertainties include challenges in obtaining regulatory approvals, manufacturing, marketing, competition, intellectual property, product efficacy or safety, changes in global healthcare situation, changes in the company’s financial conditions, and changes to applicable laws and regulations, etc. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of their initial publication. Unless required by laws or regulations, Bio-Thera Solutions undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the company’s views or otherwise.

1 Cosentyx® is a registered trademark of Novartis AG

2 Actemra® is a registered trademark of Chugai Seiyaku Kabushiki Kaisha Corporation

3 Simponi® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson Corporation

4 Stelara® is a registered trademark of Johnson & Johnson Corporation

5 Nucala® is a registered trademark of GSK plc

6 QLETLI® is a registered trademark of Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd

7 Humira® is a registered trademark of AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd

8 Pobevcy® is a registered trademark of Bio-Thera Solutions, Ltd

9 Avastin® is a registered trademark of Genentech, Inc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005744/en/