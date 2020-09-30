BIO UV : Announce of the launch of a capital increase

PRESS RELEASE

Lunel, 30th September 2020 - 17h40 (CET)

Bio-UV announces the launch of a capital increase of around €7.0 million through private placement

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR0013345493 - ALTUV), a specialist in water and surface treatment and disinfection systems, today announces the launch of a capital increase of around €7.0 million through the issue of new shares with the elimination of preferential subscription rights, targeting a specific category of investors (the "Transaction"). The new shares will be subject to a request for admittance for trading on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

Context of the Transaction

The funds will be raised from qualified domestic and international investors, excluding in particular the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan, in accordance with Article L.225-136 of the French Commercial Code and Article L.411-2 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code (the "Transaction").

The funds raised from the capital increase will primarily be used for external growth opportunities with the aim of acquiring new clean chemical-free disinfection technologies and to bolster commercial and marketing activities.

By 2024, Bio-UV aims to be among the first global companies to use chemical-free disinfection systems, and to achieve turnover of €60 million through organic growth, compared with €20 million in 2019 and €35 million targeted for 2020. This objective is not dependent on the completion of all or part of the capital increase.

Main terms of the Transaction

In accordance with resolution 14 of the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 29 May 2020, the issue will involve the elimination of preferential subscription rights. Pursuant to Article L.225-138 of the French Commercial Code, the capital increase will be reserved for a specific category of investors, namely French or foreign-registered investment companies and investment funds that invest in similar or complementary sectors to that of the Company.

According to the terms of resolution 14 of the Combined General Shareholder's Meeting held on 29 May 2020, the issue price of the new shares will be equal, at a minimum, to the weighted average share price over the last five (5) trading sessions prior to setting the issue price, which may be reduced by a maximum discount of 20.00%.

The Transaction will entail the accelerated building of an order book, after which the number and price of the new shares to be issued will be determined. The accelerated book building starts immediately and should be completed before market opening on 1st October 2020, subject to any anticipated closing or prorogation. The Company will announce the result of the Transaction in a press release as soon as possible after the closing of the order book.

This press release may not be published, transmitted or distributed either directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer and is provided solely for information purposes.

