BIO-UV Group is the leading French company in the design, manufacturing and marketing of ultraviolet devices for treating water. The company offers products for disinfecting swimming pools and private and collective hot tubs, treating wastewater, producing drinking water, treating bilge water from ships and water from aquariums, etc. BIO-UV Group had a production site located in France. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (41.2%), Europe (34.5%), Asia (3.2%), America (9%), Middle East (8%) and others (4.1%).