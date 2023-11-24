Real-time
Bio-UV: eco-responsible offer launched in Spain
November 24, 2023 at 04:56 am EST
One year after its launch on the French market, Bio-UV Group announced on Friday that its eco-responsible
1001Electrodes offering is now available in Spain. In a press release, the water treatment specialist explains that this service enables pool specialists to receive a compatible cell in order to give their customers' electrolyzers a "second life". The aim is to reduce users' ecological footprint by offering to replace only the key part of the device, namely the electrode. Saltwater pools are equipped with an electrode that guarantees water disinfection by transforming salt molecules into natural chlorine, but the cell's lifespan does not exceed 10,000 hours on average. To adapt to the Spanish market, the company says it has added cell references and brands, with a catalog that now includes 216 different cells and 32 brands. One year after its launch, BIO-UV claims that the 1001Electrodes offer has already met with 'great success'. All these announcements were made at the Piscina Wellness trade show in Barcelona. Listed on the Paris stock exchange, Bio-UV shares climbed over 8% on Friday. Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
BIO-UV Group is the leading French company in the design, manufacturing and marketing of ultraviolet devices for treating water. The company offers products for disinfecting swimming pools and private and collective hot tubs, treating wastewater, producing drinking water, treating bilge water from ships and water from aquariums, etc.
BIO-UV Group had a production site located in France.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (45.1%), Europe (35.5%), Asia (6.2%), America (5.7%), Middle East (4.7%) and other (2.8%).
