Bio-UV: partnership with U.S.-based Pinnacle Ozone

February 20, 2024 at 09:48 am EST

Bio-UV Group announced on Tuesday that it had signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Pinnacle Ozone Solutions of the US, and will market the company's ozone water treatment products outside the USA.



Based in Florida, Pinnacle supplies its ozone systems to the municipal, aquaculture and industrial markets in North America.



Under the terms of the agreement, Bio-UV will manufacture under license and distribute its 'Qaudblock' generators in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.



This patented technology should enable Bio-UV Group to increase the production capacity of its ozone generators to 30 kg/h and more, representing a much larger international market.



Bio-UV Group therefore plans to increase the production capacity of its UK plant, in order to deliver Pinnacle products from April 2024.



Pinnacle, for its part, will continue to focus on the US, Canadian and Latin American markets.



Listed on the Paris Bourse, Bio-UV Group shares climbed nearly 6% after this announcement.



