    ALTUV   FR0013345493

BIO-UV GROUP

(ALTUV)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-12-14 am EST
4.620 EUR   -2.22%
Bio-uv Group : Announcing new distributor agreement between Astral Pool UK and BIO-UV Group

12/15/2022 | 02:05am EST
BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems by UV, Ozone, Salt Electrolysis and AOP, and Astral Pool UK Ltd. are pleased to announce the signature of a new distribution partnership. The new agreement appoints Astral Pool UK Ltd. for the exclusive distribution of the Group's UV water treatment solutions for the UK and Ireland domestic pools and spas market.

This new partnership with Astral Pool UK Ltd. will bring an even more dynamic relationship between the manufacturing and distribution companies and will contribute to strengthening the already successful business relationship that has existed with Fluidra and BIO-UV Group throughout Europe for many years. With the present partnership, BIO-UV Group and Astral Pool UK bring to the customers of these territories a dedicated pre- and post-sale support, guaranteeing the best possible experience and local service.

Simon Marshall, Deputy General Manager of BIO-UV Group & Triogen® Managing Director, commented: « we are delighted to partner with Astral Pool UK, part of Fluidra, being recognised as the experts to build, remodel or maintain a residential or commercial pool, water park, spa and wellness center. A market leader in the UK for over 30 years through its triogen® subsidiary, BIO-UV Group is delighted to reinforce the service and commitment to its customers through this important collaboration. »

Dyfed Thompson Smith, General Manager, Astral Pool UK Ltd., added: « A major player in manufacturing UV systems, we are happy to rely & work collaboratively with BIO-UV Group's robust and high value-added technologies to offer sustainable solutions to our customers. »

 

About Astral Pool UK Ltd.
Astral Pool delivers everything that is required to build, refurbish and maintain residential and commercial pools, water parks, spas and wellness centers. With the breadth, depth and quality of its range, Astral Pool is the perfect choice for pool dealers.
Astral Pool UK has almost 50 years of experience. More than 40,000 professionals and 2,000,000 pools use one of its 15,000 products. In addition, it has a large distribution network made up of more than 170 countries and sells its products directly to professionals in 45 countries through Fluidra's subsidiaries.
Part of the Fluidra group, a multinational group listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange, and a global leader in the pool and wellness industry. Founded in 1969, Fluidra has long-standing experience in developing innovative products and services in the global residential and commercial pool market.

 

About BIO-UV Group
Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.
Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

Contacts:

BIO-UV Group
Isabelle Sost
isost@bio-uv.com		 Investors Relations
Mathieu Omnes – ACTUS
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
momnes@actus.fr		 Press Relations
Serena Boni – ACTUS
+33 (0)4 4 72 18 04 92
sboni@actus.fr

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77663-bio-uv-pr-astral-pool-uk-15122022-en.pdf

