Bio-uv Group : Extension of the strategic and commercial partnership with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions until 2025

BIO-UV Group (Euronext Growth® - FR001334549 - ALTUV), a specialist in water treatment and disinfection systems by UV, ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP, is pleased to announce the continuation of its strategic and commercial partnership with Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions.

As part of the renewal of this commercial and license agreement, concluded jointly with the acquisition of the company triogen® in September 2019 for an initial period of four years, BIO-UV Group will continue to provide its water treatment and state-of-the-art services to Veolia until 2025. The agreement includes the continued manufacturing support for Ozonia equipment and the supply of triogen® branded UV and Ozone disinfection systems.

Simon Marshall, Deputy General Manager of BIO-UV Group & triogen® Managing Director, commented: « it has been a privilege for our team to serve a major client such as Veolia for so long and the further extension to the agreement is clear recognition of the commitment, quality, and consistency delivered by BIO-UV Group. We look forward to many more years of successful work together. »

Trevor Dale, Global Product Line Director at Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, added: « Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions is a worldwide leader in water recovery, treatment, and reuse, and we are at the frontline of enabling the ecological transformation needed to protect our world's most valuable resources. We are happy to continue our partnership with the BIO-UV Group to supply innovative and high value-added technologies to offer efficient and environmentally friendly solutions to our customers. »

About BIO-UV Group

Founded in 2000, BIO-UV Group designs, manufactures and markets ultraviolet, Ozone, salt electrolysis and AOP (advanced oxidation process) disinfection systems.

Listed on Euronext® Growth - Paris (FR0013345493 - ALTUV), BIO-UV Group has been granted the “Innovative Company” label by Bpifrance and is eligible for the French “PEA-PME” investment scheme.

