bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company focused on the need for noninvasive, accurate tests for the detection of early-stage cancer and lung disease, today launched a campaign in partnership with the American Cancer Society (ACS) to increase lung cancer screening in Texas.

“The Power of Three” campaign emphasizes the importance of joining forces in the fight against lung cancer by supporting local programs like the Quality Improvement Program to Increase Lung Cancer Screening provided by the University of Texas Health Science Center (UT Health) at San Antonio. The campaign highlights the work of ACS and UT Health and provides information about bioAffinity Technologies’ CyPath® Lung, a noninvasive test to improve early detection of lung cancer.

“Early detection of cancer saves lives, and screening for cancer – particularly lung cancer – is powerful. We are proud to join forces with the American Cancer Society and UT Health – thus, the power of three – to encourage more of our neighbors to be screened for this deadly cancer which is too often diagnosed at late stage when treatment options are less effective,” bioAffinity President and Chief Executive Officer Maria Zannes said. “We want to thank all donors who go to the ACS website in advance for your generosity and commitment to saving lives.”

Since launching the program in 2022, ACS has provided funding and support to UT Health San Antonio primary care centers to increase lung cancer screening and improve lung nodule management for its patients. Ramon Cancino, MD, who oversees cancer prevention and screening activities at UT Health San Antonio, said funding from the ACS “has created a large ripple effect in UT Health’s commitment to advance lung cancer screening.”

“bioAffinity Technologies shares our commitment to early detection and treatment of lung cancer, and we are grateful for the Company’s support of this successful program,” said Patrick Isenberg, Director of Corporate Relations for ACS South Region. The ACS reports that the screening program has increased the percent of eligible UT Health patients receiving a low dose CT under the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommendations from 7% to 25% at a time when the statewide rate in Texas is only 2.2%.

CyPath® Lung uses flow cytometry to identify cell populations in patient sputum that indicate malignancy. Automated data analysis developed using proprietary artificial intelligence can help determine if cancer is present or if the patient is cancer-free. CyPath® Lung may be used alone or in combination with other diagnostic tools, providing a clearer picture of the patient’s condition. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin, TCPP, that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. In a clinical trial, CyPath® Lung showed 92% sensitivity, 87% specificity and 88% accuracy in detecting lung cancer in patients at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters. Half of all patients in the trial who had cancer were diagnosed in early Stages I or II. Diagnosing and treating early-stage cancer can increase patient survival and improve outcomes.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung and broad-spectrum cancer treatments. The Company’s first product, CyPath® Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity, specificity and accuracy for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) by Precision Pathology Laboratory Services, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies. Research and optimization of the Company’s platform technologies are conducted in its laboratories at Precision Pathology and The University of Texas at San Antonio. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

