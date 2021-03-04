Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.    BASI

BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

(BASI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

03/04/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced that Robert Leasure, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference on March 9-10, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout both days. A webcast of the presentation will be available on March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET through a link that will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.inotivco.com and will be available for approximately 90 days.

About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.

Company ContactInvestor Relations
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., dba InotivThe Equity Group Inc.
Beth A. Taylor, Chief Financial OfficerKalle Ahl, CFA
(765) 497-8381(212) 836-9614
btaylor@inotivco.comkahl@equityny.com 
  
 Devin Sullivan
 (212) 836-9608
 dsullivan@equityny.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
02/24Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, Invests in Laboratory ..
GL
02/24PRESS RELEASE  : Formycon receives positive Scientific Advice from Paul-Ehrlich-..
DJ
02/19BIOANALYTICAL  : Files Registration Statement for $100 Million in Securities
MT
02/16BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
02/11BIOANALYTICAL  : Hires Greg Beattie for COO Role
MT
02/11Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, Appoints Greg Beattie ..
GL
02/10BIOANALYTICAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/09BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
02/09BIOANALYTICAL  : Earnings Flash (BASI) BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS Reports Q1 Revenue ..
MT
02/09Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Re..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69,7 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,38 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -96,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 226 M 226 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 54,2%
Chart BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 20,30 $
Spread / Highest target 3,45%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Leasure President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Beth A. Taylor Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP-Finance
Gregory C. Davis Chairman
John Gregory Beattie Chief Operating Officer
Richard Allen Johnson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOANALYTICAL SYSTEMS, INC.65.04%226
MODERNA, INC.25.61%52 458
LONZA GROUP AG-0.63%45 781
CELLTRION, INC.-15.60%36 800
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.37%36 549
SEAGEN INC.-15.54%26 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ