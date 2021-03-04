Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), doing business as Inotiv, a leading provider of nonclinical and analytical contract research services, today announced that Robert Leasure, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, and Beth Taylor, Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Virtual Conference on March 9-10, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout both days. A webcast of the presentation will be available on March 9, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. ET through a link that will be posted on the Investors section of the Company’s website at ir.inotivco.com and will be available for approximately 90 days.



About the Company

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients’ discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. The Company’s products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit inotivco.com for more information about the Company.

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K.