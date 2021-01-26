Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  BioArctic AB (publ)    BIOA B   SE0010323311

BIOARCTIC AB (PUBL)

(BIOA B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BioArctic : Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Full Year Report for the period January – December 2020 on February 4 at 9.30 a.m. CET

01/26/2021 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stockholm, Sweden, January 26, 2021 - BioArctic AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B)
will publish the company's Full Year Report for the period January - December 2020 on
Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

In conjunction to the report, BioArctic invites investors, analysts, and media to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) on February 4, at 09:30 CET, where Gunilla Osswald, CEO, and Jan Mattsson, CFO, will present BioArctic and comment on the Full Year Report for the period January - December 2020, followed by a Q&A-session.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below, from:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 56
Denmark: +45 781 501 07
Germany: +49 692 222 203 80
The Netherlands: +31 207 219 496
Norway: +47 239 636 88
Switzerland: +41 225 675 632
UK: + 44 333 300 9260
US: + 1 833 526 8382

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioarctic-q4-2020

The webcast will also be available on demand on BioArctic's corporate website https://www.bioarctic.se/en/section/investors/presentations/afterward the presentation.

-

For more information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-post: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Tel: + 46 704 10 71 80This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on January 26, 2020.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments and reliable biomarkers and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partners in the Alzheimer (Eisai) and Parkinson (AbbVie) projects. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and outlicensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

Disclaimer

BioArctic AB published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2021 07:15:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about BIOARCTIC AB (PUBL)
02:16aBIOARCTIC : Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Full Year Report for the p..
PU
02:01aBIOARCTIC : Invitation to presentation of BioArctic's Full Year Report for the p..
AQ
2020BIOARCTIC AB : - Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at..
AQ
2020BIOARCTIC : Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at CTAD..
PU
2020BIOARCTIC : Eisai presented latest data regarding drug candidate BAN2401 at CTAD..
AQ
2020EISAI : To present latest alzheimer's disease pipeline research at digital ctad ..
AQ
2020BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to present latest data on BAN2401 at CTAD conference
AQ
2020BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to present latest data on BAN2401 at CTAD conference
PU
2020BIOARCTIC : partner Eisai to present latest data on BAN2401 at CTAD conference
AQ
2020BIOARCTIC : winner of the Allbright Award 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57,6 M 6,95 M 6,95 M
Net income 2020 -142 M -17,1 M -17,1 M
Net cash 2020 932 M 112 M 112 M
P/E ratio 2020 -71,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 216 M 988 M 992 M
EV / Sales 2020 126x
EV / Sales 2021 68,5x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 40,3%
Chart BIOARCTIC AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BioArctic AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIOARCTIC AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 171,00 SEK
Last Close Price 93,30 SEK
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 83,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gunilla Christina Osswald President & Chief Executive Officer
Wenche Nelly A. Rolfsen Sandsborg Chairman
Jan P. Mattsson Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Christer Möller Chief Scientific Officer
Tomas Odergren Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOARCTIC AB (PUBL)-2.20%988
MODERNA, INC.25.41%51 846
LONZA GROUP AG5.34%50 271
CELLTRION, INC.-10.58%38 245
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.58%35 582
SEAGEN INC.4.35%33 059
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ