  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. BioArctic AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIOA B   SE0010323311

BIOARCTIC AB (PUBL)

(BIOA B)
BioArctic : FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy designation for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease

06/23/2021 | 04:19pm EDT
Stockholm, 23 June 2021 - BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for lecanemab (BAN2401), an investigational anti-amyloid beta (Aβ) protofibril antibody for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Breakthrough Therapy designation is an FDA program intended to expedite the development and review of medicines for serious or life-threatening conditions. The benefits of a Breakthrough Therapy designation include more intensive guidance on an efficient development program as well as eligibility for rolling review and potentially priority review.

The FDA's Breakthrough Therapy designation for lecanemab is based on the recently published results of a Phase 2b clinical trial (Study 201) of 856 patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's with confirmed presence of amyloid pathology.1The proof-of-concept Study 201 explored the impact of treatment with lecanemab on reducing brain amyloid beta (Aβ) and clinical decline. In this study, pre-specified analysis showed consistent reduction of clinical decline across several clinical and biomarker endpoints at the highest doses.

In March 2021, the enrollment of 1,795 patients with early Alzheimer's disease in the Phase 3 study of lecanemab, Clarity AD, was completed. The study's primary endpoint is expected to be completed by the end of September 2022. Additionally, the Phase 3 clinical study, AHEAD 3-45, is currently exploring lecanemab in individuals with preclinical Alzheimer's disease, meaning they are clinically normal and have intermediate or elevated levels of amyloid in their brains. Open label extension data from Phase 2b study (Study 201) detected rapid and increasing reduction of brain Aβ over time in individuals treated with lecanemab and was presented at the 2021 Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease Conference.

This release discusses investigational uses of an agent in development and is not intended to convey conclusions about efficacy or safety. There is no guarantee that any investigational uses of such product will successfully complete clinical development or gain health authority approval.

This information is information that BioArctic AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on June 23, 2021, at 10.10 p.m. CET.

1Alzheimer's Research & Therapy volume 13, Article number: 80 (2021), https://alzres.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13195-021-00813-8

For further information, please contact:
Gunilla Osswald, CEO, BioArctic AB
E-mail: gunilla.osswald@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 8 695 69 30

Oskar Bosson, Vice President Communications and Investor Relations, BioArctic AB
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

Disclaimer

BioArctic AB published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 20:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
