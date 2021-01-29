Log in
04:10pBioasis Technologies Raises C$0.2 Million in Non-Brokered Private Placement of Shares
MT
04:05pBioasis Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
GL
01/27BIOASIS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Bioasis Announces $200,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

01/29/2021 | 04:05pm EST
GUILFORD, Conn., Jan. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTCQB:BIOAF; TSX.V:BTI), a pre-clinical, research-stage biopharmaceutical company developing its proprietary xB3 ™ platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of 400,000 common shares to a Canadian family office at a price of $0.50 per share for gross proceeds of $200,000.

The common shares issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.

Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Director and President & Chief Executive Officer
deborah@bioasis.us
+1 203 533 7082

About Bioasis

Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing the xB3 ™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, including brain cancers and neurodegenerative diseases. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. The company maintains headquarters in Guilford, Conn., United States. Bioasis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BTI” and on the OTCQB under the symbol “BIOAF.” For more information about the company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Financials
Sales 2021 6,67 M 5,21 M 5,21 M
Net income 2021 -0,59 M -0,46 M -0,46 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -41,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,3 M 22,9 M 22,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,39x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 97,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,78 CAD
Last Close Price 0,41 CAD
Spread / Highest target 91,2%
Spread / Average Target 91,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 91,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Deborah A. Rathjen Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Caroline Dircks Chief Operating Officer
Christine Antalik Chief Financial Officer
Mei Mei Tian Vice President & Head-External Research
Caroline Clairmont Senior VP-Research & Development Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC.17.14%23
MODERNA, INC.52.72%63 136
LONZA GROUP AG0.21%47 661
CELLTRION, INC.-9.75%41 032
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.28%34 254
SEAGEN INC.-7.18%29 408
