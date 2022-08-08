Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Bioasis Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTI   CA09064N1033

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(BTI)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:03 2022-08-08 pm EDT
0.1800 CAD   +38.46%
05:48pBioasis Technologies Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants
GL
07/29BIOASIS : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29Bioasis Technologies Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bioasis Technologies Inc. Announces Stock Option Grants

08/08/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (TSXV:BTI; OTCQB:BIOAF), (the “Company” or “Bioasis”), a multi-asset rare and orphan disease biopharmaceutical company developing clinical stage programs based on epidermal growth factors and a differentiated, proprietary xB3 platform for delivering therapeutics across the blood-brain barrier (“BBB”) and the treatment of central nervous system (“CNS”) disorders in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it has granted stock options to acquire a total of 2,011,000 common shares effective August 8, 2022 at a price of $0.13 per share to directors and officers of the Company and an investor relations consultant. All of the options expire five years from the date of the grant and are governed by the terms of the company’s stock option plan. The options are being issued as part of annual remuneration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Bioasis Technologies Inc.
Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board

BTI-CRP

About Bioasis
Bioasis Technologies Inc. is a multi-asset rare and orphan disease biopharmaceutical company developing clinical stage programs based on epidermal growth factors and the xB3 ™ platform, a proprietary technology for the delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier and the treatment of CNS disorders in areas of high unmet medical need. The delivery of therapeutics across the blood brain barrier represents the final frontier in treating neurological disorders. The in-house development programs at Bioasis are designed to develop symptomatic and disease-modifying treatments for brain-related diseases and disorders. For more information about the Company, please visit www.bioasis.us.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Contacts:
Deborah Rathjen, Ph.D., Executive Chair of the Board and CEO
deborah@bioasis.us
203-533-7082

Investor Contact:
Graeme Dick
Colwell Capital Corp.
graeme@colwellcapital.com
403-561-8989


